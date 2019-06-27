Washington – Alarmed by Russian interference in 2016, the House has approved a bill aimed at strengthening election security for the 2020 race.

Lawmakers approved a Democratic-sponsored measure Thursday that would require paper ballots in federal elections and authorize nearly $800 million in grants over the next two years to help states secure their voting systems.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds an event before a House vote on the SAFE Act (Securing America's Federal Elections Act) which aims to protect the integrity of elections from outside interference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

The bill was approved 225-184. Only one Republican voted in favor of the bill while Democrats unanimously supported it.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland said the bill would improve the resilience of federal elections by requiring paper ballots and prohibiting voting systems from being connected to the internet or wireless technologies.

The bill is the first of several proposed by House Democrats to boost election security.

It now goes to the Senate.

