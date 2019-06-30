Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Michigan in July, his first campaign stop in the swing state this cycle as he battles for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden will travel to Detroit on July 24, his campaign said. Details, including a specific time and location, have not yet been announced.

The campaign stop will come one week before the second Democratic presidential debate, which will be held in Detroit over two nights, July 30 and 31.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addresses the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Annual International Convention Friday, June 28, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP)

The Delaware Democrat will come to Michigan as a front-runner for his party's presidential nomination, but he had a lackluster debate performance last week in Miami and will be looking to rebound in Detroit, according to a University of Michigan debate expert.

Biden is poised to be the 14th Democratic presidential candidate to visit Michigan this year. Democrats in the 23-candidate field have targeted Michigan early and often as they seek to flip a state Republican President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016.

Trump held a raucous Grand Rapids arena rally in March, while Democrats like Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California each campaigned in Metro Detroit and other parts of the state.

Biden and Sanders led Trump by 12-points in a May 28-30 poll of 600 likely Michigan voters that tested hypothetical general election match-ups. The Glengariff Group survey was released to The Detroit News and WDIV-TV (Local 4).

