U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont leads Trump 53%-41% in Michigan, with 5% undecided. He has a lead over Trump among male voters. (Photo: John Locher, AP)

Senator Bernie Sanders raised $18 million for his presidential bid in the second quarter of the year, according to his campaign, as he continued to draw on one of the largest online donor lists in U.S. politics.

The Vermont Senator got donations from 1 million contributors, more than 90% of them giving $100 or less, campaign manager Faiz Shakir told reporters on a conference call Tuesday. The campaign also transferred $6 million from other accounts and had almost $30 million on hand.

The second quarter fundraising number is roughly the same as what Sanders took in between January 1 and March 31, which had him leading the pack of Democratic candidates then in the race. On Monday, Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and another top contender, said he raised $24.8 million in the second quarter. That was more than triple the $7 million in campaign donations he raised in the first quarter of 2019.

Candidates are due to officially report second-quarter totals to the Federal Election Commission on July 15. Some campaigns voluntarily announce the amount they raised ahead of the deadline to demonstrate the depth of their support.

Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner in the race, didn’t launch his presidential bid until late April and hasn’t announced any totals for the second quarter.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager said that Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $105 million during the second quarter of the year and had $100 million cash on hand.

Bill Allison contributed to this report.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/07/02/democrat-bernie-sanders-raised-million-presidential-campaign-second-quarter/39646965/