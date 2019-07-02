House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly media availability on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is coming to Detroit this month and will speak at a civil rights convention hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

The California Democrat is set to speak July 22 at the NAACP’s 110th National Convention, which organizers predict will draw more than 10,000 activists and leaders to Detroit.

The five-day convention, which begins July 20, is also expected to feature a presidential candidates forum, but details have not yet been announced. Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to visit Detroit on July 24 but his campaign has not released details.

In announcing Pelosi’s pending appearance, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said the organization is “delighted” to have her join activists and advocates from across the country to address “the major issues impacting our communities today.”

“Congress must be the keystone in enacting policies to ensure all Americans have access to jobs paying a livable wage, affordable health care, and quality public education for young people. Everyone deserves the right to elect their representatives without voter suppression, racial gerrymandering and foreign interference,” Johnson said in a statement.

Pelosi, now in her 17th term, is the first woman to serve as House speaker and is the highest-ranking elected woman in U.S. history. She’s a “golden lifetime member” of the NAACP, which touted her work passing a federal stimulus package amid the Great Recession in 2009.

Pelosi is also a regular target of ridicule by Republicans, who attempted to play up links between Democratic candidates Pelosi in 2016 and other election cycles.

She has faced pressure within her own party this year by resisting calls to begin impeachment hearings against Republican President Donald Trump in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and subsequent obstruction into the probe.

Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who narrowly lost last year's election for Georgia governor, is expected to speak at the convention during the Clarence Mitchell Luncheon on July 22. Abrams was the first black female major-party gubernatorial nominee in U.S. history and is seen as a rising star in the party.

