Rick Snyder (Photo: Al Goldis / AP)

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said Wednesday he is turning down a one-year fellowship at Harvard University following criticism of the appointment and continued fallout from the Flint water contamination crisis.

In a tweet from his verified account, Snyder said the Harvard fellowship “would have been exciting to share my experiences, both positive and negative.”

However, “our current political environment and its lack of civility makes this too disruptive,” the Ann Arbor Republican continued. “I wish them the best.

Harvard had emphasized Snyder's advocacy of civility in politics as one of the reasons it chose him for the fellowship.

Snyder was expected to serve as a senior research fellow at the Kennedy School's Taubman Center for State and Local Government. The school is named for late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, a Harvard alumnus, and A. Alfred Taubman, a late Detroit-area philanthropist whose gift of $15 million in 1988 created the program.

But Snyder and Harvard faced swift and harsh social media criticism for the appointment from the political left, including former Michigan Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Abdul El Sayed. As of Wednesday morning, 6,804 people had signed an online petition calling on the university to rescind the fellowship.

Snyder has publicly apologized for the Flint water crisis and acknowledged state regulators failed to ensure the city used proper corrosion control chemicals when it switched water sources in 2014, causing lead to leach from aging pipes and into the drinking supply.

The former governor has never been charged with a crime but was recently re-instated as a defendant in a major class-action lawsuit against the state.

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/07/03/snyder-turns-down-harvard-offer-amid-flint-backlash/1640119001/