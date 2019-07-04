U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, holds a town hall meeting at Grand Rapids Christian High School's DeVos Center for Arts and Worship on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The congressman came under scrutiny May 18 when he posted a series of Tweets to outline his support for impeachment proceedings. (Photo: Cory Morse, AP)

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash chose Independence Day to break with the Republican Party, decrying hyperpartisanship and saying he is "disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it."

In an essay for the Washington Post, the fifth-term congressman representing the Grand Rapids area said the two-party system "has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions."

"Today, I’m declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party," Amash wrote on the Fourth of July.

"No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it."

The move comes after Amash became the sole GOP lawmaker in Congress to break with President Donald Trump over the findings of special counsel Bob Mueller's report, saying Trump's alleged conduct to obstruct justice warrants impeachment.

His decision had drawn condemnation by GOP leaders, and Amash had since attracted four challengers in the 2020 Republican primary, with the latest candidate, Peter Meijer, joining the race Wednesday.

The independent-minded lawmaker had long clashed with party leadership, and Amash dismissed his challengers, saying he's "absolutely" confident in his district.

He spoke out in recent months about his long-simmering frustration with partisanship in Washington, even leaving the House Freedom Caucus he helped co-found in 2015.

Elected in the 2010 tea party wave, Amash has ranked among the most conservative members of the House, opposing what he calls runaway government spending and casting votes based on his libertarian principles and conscience.

Amash, 39, has said he's not ruling out a third-party or independent bid for the White House, but filed to run for reelection to Congress.

In his essay, the former state lawmaker from Cascade Township noted that both his immigrant parents were Republicans, and that he had supported GOP candidates and was elected to office as one.

"The Republican Party, I believed, stood for limited government, economic freedom and individual liberty — principles that had made the American Dream possible for my family," Amash wrote.

But he says that Americans have let elected officials disregard the separation of powers, federalism and the rule of law, resulting in the consolidation of political power. He said congressional leaders expect lawmakers to act "in obedience or opposition to the president and their colleagues on a partisan basis."

"The parties value winning for its own sake, and at whatever cost," Amash wrote. "Modern politics is trapped in a partisan death spiral, but there is an escape."

Amash argues that most Americans are not "rigidly" partisan and feel not well-represented by the two major parties.

"But we owe it to future generations to stand up for our constitutional republic so that Americans may continue to live free for centuries to come," Amash said.

"Preserving liberty means telling the Republican Party and the Democratic Party that we’ll no longer let them play their partisan game at our expense."

