STOP ICE graffiti on the Michigan Capitol (Photo: Courtesy Photo)

Lansing — An unknown vandal defaced the Michigan Capitol early Thursday morning, spray painting “STOP ICE” on the 140-year-old building shortly after midnight on July 4.

Michigan State Police are investigating the holiday incident “as best we can,” said Sgt. Jeff Held, who works on the Capitol detail.

The Capitol is monitored by security cameras, but they are pointed away from the building and did not provide enough detail to immediately identify a suspect, he said.

State lawmakers do not control federal immigration policy. but the graffiti is the latest instance of local vandalism from apparent protesters of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency under President Donald Trump.

The Michigan Republican Party was spray painted with anti-ICE graffiti twice last month. Those incidents are being investigated by the Lansing Police Department.

The Capitol was tagged on historic sandstone at the base of the eastward facing wall of the building near the corner stone marking the year construction began: 1872. The Capitol, later designed as a National Historic Landmark, was dedicated and opened for use in 1879.

It is not immediately clear how much it will cost to clean the sandstone, which had been rehabilitated in 2015 as part of a major exterior renovation project.

Rob Blackshaw, director of facility operations, said a masonry contractor was expected Friday at the Capitol. The contractor will use “the right chemical and technology available to remove black spray paint from the porous stone," he said.

State Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., an East Lansing Democrat whose district includes the Capitol region, wrote an open message to the unknown vandal on Facebook.

“You are not cool or a revolutionary,” Hertel said. “Instead, you defaced a public building, cost money in a limited budget that could be used to help poor people, and made some poor person have to come clean up your mess on a holiday weekend.”

Hertel has criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies and is expected at a “stop separating families” rally at the Capitol on July 12.

It’s not the first time the Capitol has been the tagged with graffiti. A 20-year-old man was charged in 2012 with spray painting stick figures on the building and “give art a chance” on a Capitol lawn war memorial.

Malicious destruction of a building is a crime and can be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony depending on the cost of the damage.

