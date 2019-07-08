Eric Swalwell’s struggling campaign has scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Pacific time at his northern California headquarters, feeding speculation about whether he will stay in the crowded Democratic presidential race.
The California congressman has struggled to raise money or gain traction in the polls. He made the cut for the first debate in late June, but his prospects for qualifying for the second debate later this month in Detroit have been in doubt.
Swalwell has focused on gun control in his campaign, going further than rivals by calling for the government to outlaw and “buy back” military-style assault weapons. A deputy of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he been active in House investigations of President Donald Trump, and is a fixture on cable TV.
