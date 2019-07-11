Gary Peters (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein, Getty Images)

Washington — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters outraised his Republican challenger by nearly $1 million last quarter, though his opponent got a late start.

Republican businessman John James brought in more than $1.5 million in just over three weeks after he declared his candidacy last month, according to his campaign, compared with Peters’ $2.4 million haul from April 1 through June 30.

The Michigan Democrat’s campaign says that’s a record for an off-election year quarter for a U.S. Senate candidate in Michigan.

Peters, who is seeking a second term, ended the quarter with $4.7 million cash on hand.

“The strong support our campaign is receiving is proof that Michiganders want effective leaders who work hard and get the job done," Peters said.

“That's why I'll never stop working to lower health care costs and prescription drug prices, protect our Great Lakes and expand training programs to make sure every Michigander can get the skills to find a good-paying job.“

Peters’ receipts included nearly 80% of contributions at $50 or less, his campaign said.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James speaks during a rally in Pontiac on Oct. 17, 2018. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

James' campaign said his haul was more than any non-incumbent Senate candidate in Michigan for the second quarter in an off-year. His campaign did not immediately provide a figure for the amount of cash on hand he went into July with.

James had nearly 12,000 donors, with 71% of contributions at $50 or less and 88% of contributions at $100 or less, according to the campaign.

“In less than a month, our grassroots army showed its strength and our momentum,” James said.

“Michiganders want change. We’re tired of career politicians failing us without consequence. We want leaders who do what’s best for us, not what’s best for themselves.”

James has said he will contribute 5% of what he raises in his campaign to charitable causes.

It's his second run for U.S. Senate after losing to Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing last year by a better-than-expected 6.5 percentage points.

An Iraq war veteran, James of Farmington Hills was endorsed by Trump and Kid Rock during his 2018 campaign. He is president of the James Group International, a supply-chain management firm, his family's business, in southwest Detroit.

Peters of Bloomfield Township is a former U.S. representative and investment adviser who served over a decade in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He sits on the Senate Armed Services, Homeland Security and Commerce committees.

He is one of two Democrats running for reelection next year in states that Trump won in 2016.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes, and polling over the last two years has since shown the president's approval ratings to be below 50% in Michigan.

Fewer than 36% of likely Michigan voters said in a recent statewide poll they would vote to reelect Trump, compared with more than 51% who said they plan to vote for someone new.

