Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a campaign meet-and-greet, Friday, March 15, 2019, at To Share Brewing in Manchester, N.H. (Photo: Elise Amendola, AP)

Bloomfield Hills — Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is set to appear Friday at an Oakland County town hall to discuss gun violence during one of three planned campaign stops in Michigan.

Gillibrand is also set to visit residents in Flint and a Lansing brewery in the final day of her "Trump Broken Promises Tour."

The three-state bus tour kicked off Thursday in Pennsylvania and Ohio before heading to Michigan on Friday. The three states were carried twice by President Barack Obama but narrowly supported President Donald Trump in 2016.

“The ‘Trump Broken Promises Tour,’ will shine a bright light on the president’s abject failure to keep his word to the American people on kitchen table issues that impact their lives each day,” Gillibrand said in a statement.

During the tour, she said, she'll offer "policy solutions that will actually deliver for working people" on issues including drug costs, jobs and gun violence prevention.

"To beat President Trump, you have to have the courage and toughness to go toe-to-toe with him and call out his lies on the issues," she said. "That’s what this tour is about.”

The U.S. senator from New York is set to air cable television and digital ads in Detroit, Lansing and Flint on Friday as she visits the state, just weeks before the July 30-31 debates in Detroit, her campaign has said. She's one of 24 Democrats seeking the presidential nomination.

The 30-second spot, titled "I promise," features clips of various Trump pledges during his 2016 campaign. It includes footage of a policy speech to the Detroit Economic Club that touches on a familiar theme for Michigan motorists: crumbling roads and bridges.

Trump agreed earlier this year to work with Democrats on a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, he backed off that plan in May amid continued political infighting and has not yet boosted road or bridge funding.

Gillibrand is set the kick off her Michigan trip with a nearly two-hour visit to Birmingham Unitarian Church in Bloomfield Hills.

Later Friday afternoon, she’s scheduled to meet in Flint with Pastor Chris Martin, Mayor Karen Weaver and residents at a site to be determined. She'll then deliver remarks to voters during a "meet-and-greet" at the Lansing Brewing Company Friday evening, according to the campaign.

On Thursday, Gillibrand held a town hall in Youngstown, Ohio, to share plans for holding big corporations accountable for outsourcing jobs and efforts that would invest in the communities hurt by significant job loss, her campaign said.

Among her plans, Gillibrand intends to enact a Deadbeat Company Tax to impose financial penalties for large corporations moving substantial business operations and jobs overseas. Revenues collected would be funneled into a community-specific trust fund for the impacted city or town. She's also touting an economic disaster aid plan and job loss recovery fund.

Gillibrand, who also campaigned in Michigan in March, raised $3 million in the first quarter of 2019, trailing many of the top-tier Democrats.

