Trump defends Pelosi in her fight with freshmen Democrats
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting support from an unlikely source – the president – in her fight with freshmen Democrats
The Associated Press
Published 10:37 a.m. ET July 12, 2019 | Updated 10:40 a.m. ET July 12, 2019
Washington – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting support from an unlikely source – the president – in her fight with freshmen Democrats.
Republican Donald Trump is defending top Democrat Pelosi and says Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York should treat Pelosi “with respect” – in Trump’s words.
Trump also says Pelosi is “not a racist.”
Ocasio-Cortez has accused Pelosi of “singling out” her and fellow freshmen - all women of color - for criticism.
Tensions between Pelosi and some younger, more progressive first-term House Democrats have become public recently and it’s threatening party unity.
Just last month, as House Democrats clamored for impeachment proceedings against Trump, the president told Fox News Channel that Pelosi is a “nasty, vindictive, horrible” person.
The California Democrat later said of Trump: “I’m done with him.”
