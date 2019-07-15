Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden Township (Photo: Robin Buckson, file, The Detroit News)

Three Michigan Republican congressmen on Monday repudiated President Donald Trump's controversial tweets over the weekend attacking "the 'Progressive Democrat Congresswomen'" who include Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit.

Trump asked over the weekend by implication why the four female lawmakers of color didn't "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

The comments referred to Tlaib, Democratic U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — who were born in the United States — and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who was born in Somalia and is a naturalized citizen. They have been nicknamed "the squad."

On Twitter, Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden, replied to the president: “We must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders."

Mitchell represents the Thumb area, including Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties as well as northern Macomb County and part of Tuscola County.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph, Michigan's senior Republican member of Congress, said on social media Monday that he was "appalled" by the president's comments Sunday, which he called "flat out wrong and uncalled for."

"There's no excuse. Inflammatory rhetoric from both sides of the aisle that is used to divide us just isn't right. It's not helpful," Upton said in a tweet. "We have too many challenges facing us ... that we ought to be working on together — immigration, the debt ceiling, the border crisis."

In a question-and-answer session later Monday on Facebook, Upton told followers that the Democratic-controlled House could consider a resolution condemning Trump's remarks in the coming days.

GOP Rep. Bill Huizenga of Zeeland joined in with a Monday posting to his Facebook page, saying he strongly disagreed with Trump.

"Every duly elected official needs to lead by example, end the personal character assassination attacks, and focus on finding ways to work together to make America the very best it can be," wrote Huizenga, who represents parts of West Michigan. "We are better than this – let’s start showing it."

In his tweets that continued overnight and into Monday morning, Trump quoted a Fox News Channel interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham, in which the Republican South Carolina senator calling out the “anti-Semitic,” “anti-America” views of Tlaib, Omar, Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., considered seeking the GOP nomination to run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow. (Photo: Susan Walsh / AP)

In a direct jab Monday morning at Tlaib’s calls to “impeach the mother-----” shortly after she was sworn in this year, Trump’s tweet quoted Graham further: “They talk about Israel like they’re a bunch of thugs, not victims of the entire region. They wanted…to impeach President Trump on DAY ONE.”

Tlaib, who was born in Detroit and is one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, took to social media Sunday to respond to the president’s comments referencing her Detroit and Palestinian roots.

“Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock”

On Sunday, Michigan's congressional Democrats defended "the squad," calling Trump's words "hate" and "divisive rhetoric."

Mitchell, Upton and Huizenga's criticisms joined that of Rep. Justin Amash, the former Republican and newly independent lawmaker from the Grand Rapids area who took Trump to task Sunday on Twitter.

"To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to 'go back' to the 'crime infested places from which they came' is racist and disgusting," said Amash, who broke with the Republican Party on Independence Day in a Washington Post commentary.

Michigan's House delegation is split among seven Democrats, six Republicans and one independent.

