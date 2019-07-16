Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Washington — First-term Michigan Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens led fundraising in the House delegation last quarter, each bringing in about $735,000 and reporting over $1 million in the bank.

Both Democrats flipped Republican-held districts last fall, but so far face no GOP challengers for 2020.

Stevens of Rochester Hills raised $735,870 in the three months ended June 30, and Slotkin of Holly brought in about $734,400, according to disclosure reports.

"I am so grateful for the incredible outpouring of grassroots support we have received so far this year,” Stevens said in a statement.

The biggest haul for a Republican member from Michigan was Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph with $361,178.

Democratic state Rep. Jon Hoadley of Kalamazoo, who aims to challenge Upton in 2020, had a strong quarter, raising nearly $315,850. Upton maintains a cash advantage with $506,874 to Hoadley's $205,626.

Newly independent Rep. Justin Amash, a President Donald Trump critic who represents the Grand Rapids area, reported raising just over $177,000 and has about $201,200 cash on hand.

Amash has drawn challengers on both sides of the aisle after breaking with Trump and saying the conduct described in special counsel Robert Mueller's report met the threshold for impeachment.

Amash raised less money than state Rep. Jim Lower, R-Greenville, who brought in $200,546 in the 40 days after he declared his campaign. But Amash retains a larger war chest with about $201,200 cash on hand to Lower's $134,350.

Democrat Nick Colvin, who is also running in Michigan's 3rd District, hauled in $121,260 and reported $114,065 in the bank.

Republican Rep. Tim Walberg, often a Democratic electoral target, raised about $340,990 and reported $593,370 cash on hand as of June 30.

