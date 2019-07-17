A newcomer will take the Detroit debate stage later this month, joining 19 Democratic presidential candidates who debated in Miami, according to the list of qualifiers released Wednesday by the Democratic National Committee and CNN.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will make his first appearance in the second round of debates after U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who participated in the Miami forum last month, dropped out of the race on July 7.

Meet the candidates

Analysts said 21 candidates actually qualified for the Detroit stage by Tuesday's cutoff, but the DNC limited participation to 20 candidates.

Former Alaska U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel was left out under the committee's tie-breaking rules, which give greater weight to candidates who met the DNC's polling requirement by getting at least 1% of support in three or more qualifying surveys.

Democratic presidential candidates, left to right, Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio, . Rep. Tim Ryan D-OH, former Housing Sec. Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker D-NJ., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Tex., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN. , Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI., Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney (MD), listen to a question during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Miami. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP)

There will be 10 candidates on stage each night for Detroit's July 30 and July 31 debates, which are scheduled to run from 9-11 p.m. on CNN.

The network plans to televise a live random drawing at 8 p.m. Thursday to decide which candidates will debate on which nights at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

The two-hour forums will include opening and closing statements. The candidates get 60 seconds to respond to questions from moderators Jake Tapper, Don Lemon and Dana Bash, and 30 seconds for responses and rebuttals. Candidates attacked by name by another candidate get 30 seconds to respond.

But unlike the Miami debates — which were run by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo — CNN doesn't plan any show-of-hands or one-word response, down-the-line questions.

In an effort to discourage candidate interruptions that cropped up during the Miami forums, CNN plans to reduce the time of any candidate who consistently interrupts the answers of other candidates.

Here is information about the qualifying candidates and those who didn't make the cut for the Detroit stage.

Name: MICHAEL BENNET

Job: U.S. senator

State: Colorado

Age: 54

Claims to fame: He went from superintendent of Denver Public Schools to the U.S. Senate never having previously run for political office and is viewed as an issue-oriented pragmatist who got elected in a swing state.

Biggest weaknesses: Political experts say his pragmatic platform doesn't have a natural constituency and he has a lower profile than the other six senators in the race.

Miami moment: He criticized Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All plan by arguing a public health insurance option is better way to progress toward universal health coverage.

Candidate visits to Michigan: None

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the I Will Vote Fundraising Gala Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo: John Bazemore, AP)

Name: JOE BIDEN

Job: Former Vice President

State: Delaware

Age: 76

Claims to fame: President Barack Obama's sidekick from 2009 to 2017 and a U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973 to 2009 has White House experience and appeal among working-class voters that President Donald Trump won over in 2016.

Biggest weaknesses: He is among three candidates who would be the oldest individual ever elected as president, has a history of gaffes and has been accused by some women of uninvited touching that was nonsexual.

Miami moment: He didn't forcefully rebut attacks by Sen. Kamala Harris on race and his school busing position during the 1970s. "My time is up," he said at one point.

Candidate visits to Michigan: None, but one is scheduled for July 24.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People on the Texas State University campus Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Houston. (Photo: Michael Wyke, AP)

Name: CORY BOOKER

Job: U.S. senator

State: New Jersey

Age: 50

Claims to fame: The former Newark mayor declared "I am Spartacus" when he violated Senate rules by disclosing confidential documents during Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation battle. He is the only high-profile black male candidate in the race.

Biggest weaknesses: He has been criticized as being too friendly with pharmaceutical firms and being a school-choice ally of now-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, declaring in 2002 that vouchers would promote "educational justice in America."

Miami moment: Stunned look when Beto O'Rourke answered a question in Spanish. He said he was the only debater who "had seven people shot in their neighborhood just last week.”

Candidate visits to Michigan: May 2 in Detroit

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP)

Name: STEVE BULLOCK

Job: Governor

State: Montana

Age: 53

Claims to fame: He is the only statewide elected official in the 2020 field who has won a state that President Donald Trump carried in 2016.

Biggest weaknesses: He has low name recognition as the leader of one of America's least-populated states and has trouble raising money.

Miami moment: He didn't qualify for the first round of debates in Miami.

Candidate visits to Michigan: None

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP)

Name: PETE BUTTIGIEG

Job: South Bend mayor

State: Indiana

Age: 37

Claims to fame: He would be not only America's first openly gay president but its youngest commander-in-chief. He is considered an articulate campaigner who served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and can appeal to different generations.

Biggest weaknesses: His lack of political and legislative experience, as well as his controversial handling of police issues, including firing South Bend's popular African American police chief and a white officer's recent killing of a black resident.

Miami moment: He acknowledged South Bend's police force remains too white for a city with 26% black population and vowed to achieve better racial balance and security.

Candidate visits to Michigan: Visit set for Sunday in Detroit at NAACP convention.

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People on the Texas State University campus Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Photo: Michael Wyke / AP)

Name: JULIAN CASTRO

Job: Former secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development and former mayor of San Antonio.

State: Texas

Age: 44

Claims to fame: He would be the first Latino elected president, ran San Antonio for five years as mayor and was President Barack Obama's second-term HUD secretary.

Biggest weaknesses: His fundraising trails behind bigger-name candidates and was criticized while at HUD by 11 Latino and other groups for not selling more struggling homeowners' mortgages to nonprofit community groups instead of financial firms.

Miami moment: He attacked Beto O'Rourke for not backing his plan to decriminalize illegal border crossings.

Candidate visits to Michigan: June 8 in Flint

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP)

Name: BILL DE BLASIO

Job: New York City mayor

State: New York

Age: 58

Claims to fame: He leads America's largest city, where he has expanded full-time preschool and has used his multiracial family (his wife is African American) to attack Joe Biden as being "out of step with the values of the modern Democratic Party."

Biggest weaknesses: No big-city mayor has ever become president. He apologized for quoting Argentinian communist guerrilla Che Guevara in Miami. A poll found most New Yorkers say he shouldn't run for president and was in Iowa during a recent blackout.

Miami moment: He attacked big corporations and challenged Beto O’Rourke for being unwilling to scrap America's private-insurance system for a single-payer program.

Candidate visits to Michigan: None

Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., speaks at the Heartland Forum held on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (Photo: Nati Harnik / AP)

Name: JOHN DELANEY

Job: Former U.S. representative

State: Maryland

Age: 56

Claims to fame: He began his campaign nearly two years ago, emphasizing his working-class roots and rural policies that might attract Trump voters.He was booed at the California Democratic Convention for criticizing Medicare for All as politically dumb.

Biggest weaknesses: He has low name identification and attacks left-wing proposals that are increasingly popular in the party.

Miami moment: He questionably claimed a family member got separated in the immigration process and said, "We need real solutions, not impossible promises.”

Candidate visits to Michigan: Jan. 10 in Detroit

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People on the Texas State University campus Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Photo: Michael Wyke / AP)

Name: TULSI GABBARD

Job: U.S. representative

State: Hawaii

Age: 38

Claims to fame: She not only would be the first American Samoan and Hindu president but is among six candidates who could be America's first female president. She also served in Iraq and Kuwait with the Hawaii National Guard.

Biggest weaknesses: She has been slammed for meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad, who has been accused of genocide, and had to apologize for her past advocacy against gay rights.

Miami moment: She promoted her foreign policy credentials and advocated for an anti-interventionist policy abroad by attacking "chicken hawks" in Trump's administration.

Candidate visits to Michigan: None

Buy Photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand addresses her audience during a stop on her 'Trump Broken Promises Tour' at the Birmingham Unitarian Church in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan on July 12, 2019. She will also make campaign stops in Lansing and Flint today. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Name: KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND

Job: U.S. senator

State: New York

Age: 52

Claims to fame: She's been a leading #MeToo voice in fighting sexual harassment after urging Democratic Sen. Al Franken to resign over sexual misconduct claims and arguing that Bill Clinton should have left the presidency over the Monica Lewinsky affair.

Biggest weaknesses: She has acknowledged her Senate office made "post-investigation human errors" in investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against staffers, and she is struggling to distinguish herself among six female candidates.

Miami moment: She was the first of several candidates to interrupt another candidate's answer, prompting CNN to say it would reduce the time of any candidate in Detroit who repeatedly interrupts others.

Candidate visits to Michigan: Auburn Hills and Clawson on March 19; Bloomfield Hills, Flint and and Lansing on July 12.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., polls ahead of President Trump by 3 points -- within the 4-point margin of error. (Photo: Richard Vogel, AP)

Name: KAMALA HARRIS

Job: U.S. senator

State: California

Age: 54

Claims to fame: The former California attorney general is known for grilling Trump appointees, is the only black woman in the race and is among six candidates who could be America's first female president.

Biggest weaknesses: Her tough-on-crime record in California has been criticized at a time when criminal justice reform has momentum and appeared to shift positions by saying she backed busing only where local governments opposed integration.

Miami moment: Attacked Joe Biden for opposing mandatory busing while she benefited from being bused to help integrate an elementary school in Berkeley, California.

Candidate visits to Michigan: May 5-6 in Detroit and Dearborn

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper speaks during a media availability at the National Press Club, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

Name: JOHN HICKENLOOPER

Job: Former governor

State: Colorado

Age: 67

Claims to fame: The former brewpub owner created a national model for regulating recreational marijuana, won in a swing state and was booed at the California Democratic Convention for saying "socialism is not the answer" to advance progressive goals.

Biggest weaknesses: He has an unconventional style, has joked he is too centrist to win the party's nomination and has been criticized for not regulating the energy industry more as governor. He shook up his campaign staff after the Miami debate.

Miami moment: He argued he brought Colorado closer to universal health care coverage without a huge increase in government like Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All.

Candidate visits to Michigan: None

Buy Photo Washington Governor and democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee talks to the media while touring southwest Detroit near the Marathon refinery as part of his "Climate Mission Tour". (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Name: JAY INSLEE

Job: Governor

State: Washington state

Age: 68

Claims to fame: The former congressman has touted his $9 trillion climate action plan as the best among the candidates, arguing America's "fatal addiction" to gas, oil and coal is "killing us, literally, and it's destroying our climate."

Biggest weaknesses: He risks becoming a one-issue candidate who lacks enough strong points to distinguish himself among the many white male candidates in the field.

Miami moment: He touted his plan to fight climate change but stumbled by claiming he was the only one advancing abortion rights with three female senators on stage.

Candidate visits to Michigan: June 4 in Detroit

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. (Photo: Shelley Mays, AP)

Name: AMY KLOBUCHAR

Job: U.S. senator

State: Minnesota

Age: 59

Claims to fame: She works with GOP lawmakers and has won Trump-friendly rural areas of Minnesota. She asked Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh whether he ever drank so much he didn't remember what happened, to which he replied, "Have you?"

Biggest weaknesses: She reportedly has mistreated her staff for years, may be too pragmatic for a party leaning toward more liberal policies and may struggle to distinguish herself among six female candidates.

Miami moment: She undercut Jay Inslee for claiming he was the only one to advance abortion rights, retorting "I want to say there are three women up here who fought pretty hard for a woman’s right to choose.”

Candidate visits to Michigan: May 3 in Detroit

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks at a Democratic primary debate. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP)

Name: BETO O'ROURKE

Job: Former U.S. representative

State: Texas

Age: 46

Claims to fame: He came within 3 percentage points of beating GOP Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, plays up his time as a one-time punk rock guitarist and has unscripted discussions with voters that make him seem charismatic and inspirational.

Biggest weaknesses: He is vague on policy details, has awkward moments on social media, such as live-streaming a dentist visit, and his bipartisan optimism may backfire among Democrats seeking a hard-left, partisan candidate.

Miami moment: He was the first candidate to answer a question in Spanish, but analysts said he didn't effectively parry attacks by Julian Castro and Bill de Blasio.

Candidate visits to Michigan: Detroit, Center Line and Ferndale on March 19

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, in this Saturday, March 30, 2019 file photo. Ryan says he’s running for president. (Photo: Nati Harnik / AP, file)

Name: TIM RYAN

Job: U.S. representative

State: Ohio

Age: 45

Claims to fame: He unsuccessfully challenged Nancy Pelosi for the House Democratic leadership post in 2016 and promises to unite the party's working-class and progressive wings to beat President Donald Trump.

Biggest weaknesses: He has low name identification and faces dim hopes of winning as one of three current representatives who could be the first sitting House member to get elected president since James Garfield in 1881.

Miami moment: He attacked Trump for failing to stop General Motors Co. from laying off or removing 4,000 workers from its Lordstown, Ohio, factory.

Candidate visits to Michigan: May 4 in Grand Rapids

Buy Photo U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters. (Photo: Elaine Cromie, Special to The Detroit News)

Name: BERNIE SANDERS

Job: U.S. senator

State: Vermont

Age: 77

Claims to fame: The self-described democratic socialist narrowly won Michigan's 2016 Democratic primary by energizing college crowds with his big government plans, proved a prolific fundraiser with grassroots supporters and fueled the party's leftward lurch.

Biggest weaknesses: He is among three candidates who would be the oldest individual ever elected as president, has failed to diversify his mostly white voting base and potentially has too radical of a platform to win a general election.

Miami moment: He said, "Nothing will change unless we have the guts to take on Wall Street, the insurance industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the military-industrial complex and the fossil fuel industry."

Candidate visits to Michigan: April 13 in Coopersville and Warren

Buy Photo Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren at Focus: HOPE in Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Name: ELIZABETH WARREN

Job: U.S. senator

State: Massachusetts

Age: 69

Claims to fame: Her calls for greater consumer protections led to the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under President Barack Obama. She was the first candidate to call for impeaching Trump. Her many policy plans prompted the slogan, "I’ve Got a Plan For That."

Biggest weaknesses: She had a muddled explanation for past assertions that she has Native American ancestry, later apologizing. As one of the most progressive candidates in the field, she may struggle to win moderate voters.

Miami moment: She emphasized combating "corruption" in a system that favors the powerful and connected. "What's been missing is courage — courage in Washington to take on the giants," she said.

Candidate visits to Michigan: June 4 in Detroit and Lansing

Buy Photo Author and Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, speaks during a town hall at the Detroit Unity Temple. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Name: MARIANNE WILLIAMSON

Job:

State: Iowa

Age: 66

Claims to fame: Best-selling author who is an adviser to Oprah Winfrey, led a Metro Detroit church and said she would "harness love for political purposes" to beat President Donald Trump.

Biggest weaknesses: She has no executive or legislative experience, her New Age style of speaking has been ridiculed, and she has been criticized for calling mandatory vaccination laws "Orwellian" and "draconian."

Miami moment: She called New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden "girlfriend" as she pledged to make America the best place in the world to raise children.

Candidate visits to Michigan: May 11 in Harper Woods and May 13 in Detroit

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang (Photo: John Locher, AP)

Name: ANDREW YANG

Job: Entrepreneur and philanthropist

State: New York

Age: 44

Claims to fame: He proposed a "Freedom Dividend," or universal basic income plan, to give $1,000 per month to every American adult to guard against large job losses from automation. It would be funded in part by taxes on firms benefiting the most from automation.

Biggest weaknesses: He has no political experience and doesn't have an obvious constituency within the party outside of the Asian American community.

Miami moment: He claims his microphone was cut off when he tried to interject in the debate, but NBC says it didn't mute his mic.

Candidate visits to Michigan: Nov. 12 and May 4 in Detroit

Here are the five candidates who didn't qualify for the stage at Detroit's debates:

Name: MIKE GRAVEL

Job: Retired U.S. senator

State: Alaska

Age: 89

Claims to fame: He has a long antiwar record, having read the Pentagon Papers into the congressional record while representing Alaska from 1969 to 1981.

Biggest weaknesses: He is the oldest candidate, he lost long-shot bids for the Democratic and Libertarian nominations in 2008, and his campaign and Twitter account are run by high school and college students from Westchester County, New York.

Name: WAYNE MESSAM

Job: Mayor of Miramar

State: Florida

Age: 45

Claims to fame: He runs a Miami-area city where he says he helped firms prosper while protecting the environment and played on the 1993 Florida State University championship football team. He is among three black candidates in the race.

Biggest weaknesses: Low name recognition, difficulty in raising money and faces obstacles since he would become only the third mayor ever elected president.

Candidate visits to Michigan: None

Name: SETH MOULTON

Job: U.S. representative

State: Massachusetts

Age: 40

Claims to fame: He threatened in 2018 to withhold support to elect Nancy Pelosi as the new House speaker until he and others negotiated a term-limits deal for House party leaders in which they serve in leadership posts for eight years.

Biggest weaknesses: Despite serving four tours in Iraq as a Marine and calling for putting country over party, some Democratic House members told POLITICO they view him as an opportunistic grand stander with few legislative accomplishments.

Candidate visits to Michigan: July 2 in Ann Arbor.

Name: JOE SESTAK

Job: Retired Navy admiral and former congressman

State: Pennsylvania

Age: 67

Claims to fame: He has decades of national defense experience and defied party leaders in 2010 by beating Sen. Arlen Specter, a Republican turned Democrat, before losing to Republican Pat Toomey in the general election.

Biggest weaknesses: He has low name recognition, started his campaign quite late and could have trouble raising money. He is among three former House members running.

Candidate visits to Michigan: None

Name: TOM STEYER

Job: Hedge fund manager and philanthropist

State: California

Age: 62

Claims to fame: Steyer has contributed more to Democrats than any other donor ($248 million cumulatively, according to the Center for Responsive Politics) and is heading efforts to impeach President Donald Trump and combat climate change.

Biggest weaknesses: He's a billionaire when other 2020 candidates are railing against billionaires, and his late entry into the race in July could cost him media time, the best pick of staffers and the qualifications to debate in Detroit and other cities.

Candidate visits to Michigan: None

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/07/17/these-democratic-candidates-qualified-detroit-debates/1633089001/