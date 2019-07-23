Detroit — Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson touted focusing on the country's youngest residents, reparations for slavery and a move to curb injustice in the United States.

Buy Photo Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks during the 110th NAACP Convention at Cobo Center, in Detroit, Michigan on July 23, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

"There is a passive attack on the underprivileged children of the United State of America, and that will end if I am president," the best-selling author, activist and spiritual teacher told a small crowd Tuesday at Cobo Center.

"Because we can talk about criminal justice. We can talk about voter suppression. We can talk about housing. We can talk about any other issue involved in economic injustice. But none of that will get to the core of the matter if we continue to allow injustice toward anyone’s child."

The former Metro Detroit resident spoke about her platform and plans to reshape the country if elected during the NAACP national convention.

Her appearance at the event follows others during the convention, from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

On Wednesday, several others vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination are slated to participate in a political forum at the convention, the NAACP's 110th and first in the city since 2007.

Throughout her talk Tuesday, Williamson addressed issues central to her policy platform, including jobs, immigration, education, and the economy.

She proposed launching a establish a cabinet-level Department of Children and Youth to address the needs of America’s children and families. The department would coordinate information and solutions for families and children with wraparound services, anti-trauma, restorative justice, education, conflict resolution, emotional health services, and medical care.

Williamson also has advocated creating a Department of Peace. Among its duties: addressing gun safety; working to expand economic opportunities for women; boosting educational offerings; and augmenting international diplomatic work.

The Houston native also covered a controversial topic that has re-emerged in the Democratic presidential primary campaign: reparations for slavery.

She has proposed a commission to disperse $200 billion to $500 billion over ten years to promote education, infrastructure, and projects dedicated to African American communities.

Williamson returns to Detroit next week to participate in the first night of the second televised presidential debates.

