Buy Photo Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, joined Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for lunch on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Brome in Dearborn. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting / The Detroit News)

Dearborn — Former Vice President Joe Biden lunched with Mayor Mike Duggan and Muslim community leaders Wednesday afternoon at Brome in Dearborn.

Biden attracted a crowd as he entered the restaurant through the back door, arm in arm with Duggan, who has endorsed the former Delaware senator for the Democratic presidential nomination. He shook hands and waved to a young woman in a hijab who giggled as she waved back.

He ordered the Original Burger, temporarily rebranded by the restaurant as the Biden Burger, along with salt and pepper fries.

The visit to Dearborn, home to one of the country's largest populations of Arab Americans, came shortly after Biden addressed black leaders and activists at a national NAACP convention in Detroit.

The 76-year-old former senator talked with Mika’il Stewart Saadiq of the Michigan Muslim Community Council, Sheikh Ahmed Hammoud of the Islamic Center of America and Shaykh Mohamad Almasmari of the Muslim Unity Center.

The former vice president was joined on the trip by his granddaughter, Finnegan, who is a college junior.

Biden is scheduled to attend a fundraising event later Wednesday that is being hosted by businessman Dennis Archer Jr. Biden raised more than $22 million nationally in the second quarter, the second-highest total among the 25 Democratic candidates, but his Michigan haul of around $68,000 was only the fifth-highest among the field.

Wednesday's fundraiser was organized by Duggan, who has been embroiled in political controversies surrounding his office.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is reviewing allegations that two city of Detroit employees were directed to delete emails related to a nonprofit dedicated to premature births known as the Make Your Date program.

Buy Photo Former Vice President Joe Biden, right, talks on Wednesday (July 24, 2019) with Mika’il Stewart Saadiq of the Michigan Muslim Community Council, Sheikh Ahmed Hammoud of the Islamic Center of America and Shaykh Mohamad Almasmari of the Muslim Unity Center. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting / The Detroit News)

The state's review comes amid a probe launched this spring by Detroit Inspector General Ellen Ha to determine whether Duggan and city officials potentially "abused their authority" by providing preferential treatment to the program run by Wayne State University.

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox has asked Nessel's office to investigate Duggan's chief development officer of grants, Ryan Friedrichs, who was accused in a whistleblower lawsuit of firing an employee for raising concerns over Detroit's Motor City Match program, a federally funded effort designed to aid small businesses.

Biden grew into a major advocate for Detroit during the Obama administration, paying visits to the city during its revitalization and helping it to land federal grants.

