Detroit — Hundreds of African-American leaders and activists are gathering Wednesday morning at the Cobo Center in Detroit to hear 10 presidential candidates address a national convention hosted by the NAACP.

The forum comes a day after convention delegates unanimously approved a resolution encouraging Congress to impeach Republican President Trump, joining calls from Democrats like Detroit's U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

"Trump’s misconduct is unmistakable and has proven time and time again that he is unfit to serve as the president of this country," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said after the vote.

The forum is expected to include nine Democratic candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Corey Booker.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who is so far the only Republican running against Trump in the GOP primary, is also scheduled to participate.

Candidates will appear on stage one at a time for roughly 10 minutes each.

Trump declined an invitation to participate in the NAACP forum, saying he had agreed to deliver a speech, but organizers wanted him to do a question-and-answer session like the other candidates. He also said the NAACP changed an agreed-upon date for his appearance.

Trump has touted the effects of an improving economy on African-Americans, but he’s ramped up his appeals to working white class voters through a series of controversial comments that have polarized the electorate along racial lines.

Other Democrats expected to participate in the forum include Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas and Julian Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama.

