A former Air Force pilot and Delta Air Lines executive was confirmed Wednesday by the Senate to lead the Federal Aviation Administration after overcoming opposition from Democrats who claim that he mistreated a whistleblower during his tenure at Delta.

The 52-40 vote on Stephen Dickson broke along party lines.

A Senate committee has voted along party lines to approve Dickson to run the Federal Aviation Administration despite objections from Democrats.

The FAA has been without a confirmed administrator since January 2018 and has been led since then by an acting chief, former American Airlines pilot Daniel Elwell.

Dickson spent 27 years at Delta, first as a pilot and later overseeing pilots as the senior vice president of flight operations until he retired last fall. President Donald Trump nominated him in March after publicly pondering the possibility of picking his personal pilot for the job.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Dickson’s experience made him “highly qualified to lead the FAA.”

Airline industry trade groups also lauded Dickson’s confirmation. Nicholas Calio, president of Airlines for America, said Dickson “has the vision, knowledge and experience to lead the FAA at this crucial time for the agency and for commercial aviation.”

The FAA has come under fire for relying on Boeing employees to conduct tests and inspections that led to approval of the Boeing 737 Max in 2017, and for declining to ground the plane for more than four months after a fatal crash in Indonesia. The FAA was the last global aviation regulator to ground the plane after a second crash, which happened in March in Ethiopia.

Dickson appeared to be cruising toward confirmation until Democrats on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee learned of his involvement in a whistleblower case while at Delta.

