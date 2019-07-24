Buy Photo Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Washington — Sophomore Rep. Paul Mitchell, a Republican, says he won't run for reelection to his seat in Congress in 2020 after representing Michigan's thumb for just four years.

Mitchell, 62, plans to make the announcement in a floor speech Wednesday, saying political rhetoric in Washington "overwhelms policy" and that he intends to spend more time with his family.

"It is an honor to stand on this floor, debate issues and represent the people of Michigan’s 10th Congressional District," Mitchell says in his prepared remarks.

"A career in Washington has never been my objective. My objective has always been simply to work to address significant challenges this nation faces: health care, immigration, and infrastructure for example.

"However, it appears to me that rhetoric overwhelms policy, and politics consumes much of the oxygen in this city. The time has come to make a difference for my family – to focus my time and energy upon them – their needs and goals. As George Washington is quoted: 'I would rather be on my farm than emperor of the world.'"

Mitchell spoke to POLITICO Playbook Tuesday about his decision to retire at the end of his term, saying he's frustrated with an institution that has consumed his life and engages in bickering and vitriol at the expense of policy.

"Everything’s about politics. Everything’s about an election. And at some point of time, that’s not why I came here," Mitchell told Playbook.

"The problem is it trickles down to our constituents, where they think it’s OK. And they think this way the world should be. I think leaders have to lead. They have to stand up, and they have to demonstrate what we should expect of each other in our country. I was commenting earlier to our senior staff, ‘Do we see the next four [years], in the near term, the better angels coming out of this?’”

The congressman apparently made the decision after spending time at his lake house and wishing he had more family time.

"I'm having my schedule controlled by an entity that doesn’t care about schedules because there are too many people in this town that their entire life is revolved on being a member of Congress," said Mitchell, who has a 9-year-old son who's sometimes seen with him in House hallways.

"Hell, I have a newsflash for them: There’s more in life. There’s a whole world out there outside this city that’s a pretty damn nice place."

The former businessman, who is a member of Republican leadership, was elected in 2016, succeeding Rep. Candice Miller of Harrison Township, who retired. He serves on the House committees on Armed Services and Transportation and Infrastructure.

Mitchell spent a chunk of his fortune to win the seat after unsuccessfully running for the GOP nomination in the 4th District that he lost to Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, in 2014.

Mitchell's roots are in Waterford Township, Oakland County, where he grew up the eldest of six children and later graduated from Michigan State University in 1978.

"I ask you: Where else can a kid born into poverty, beginning life in a subsidized housing project, become a national legislator? Yet – here I stand as a member of Congress," Mitchell plans to say in his speech.

"In how many countries can the oldest of seven children with parents that were an hourly autoworker and a Salvation Army office manager become the first in their extended family to graduate from college, build a career and become CEO of a major workforce development company and, after retiring, be elected to Congress?"

Before coming CEO at Ross Education, he was the longtime head of the division that conducted educational and other transitional programs throughout the East to help long-term welfare recipients get into jobs.

Mitchell's seat in the U.S. House was not on the line. Michigan's 10th District is rated solidly Republican by political handicappers, encompassing northern Macomb County and St. Clair, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac and Lapeer counties.

Mitchell won reelection last fall by 25 percentage points, defeating Democrat Kimberly Bizon in a district that President Donald Trump won by 32 points in 2016.

He and his family live on a small farm in Dryden.

