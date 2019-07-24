Former Livonia State Rep. Laura Cox, who is running for Michigan Republican Party chair, acknowledges the crowd at the state convention, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Lansing Center in Lansing. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Michigan Republican Party ChairwomanLaura Cox is confident the party will retain the U.S. House seat held by Rep. Justin Amash, who left the GOP this month to become an independent.

"We want to make sure that we elect a Republican into the 3rd District. We haven't had that for quite a while," Cox said in a dig at Amash, who she said rarely participated in the Michigan delegation.

"I wish Justin all the best, but we are going to elect a Republican into the 3rd District," she told The Detroit News.

Amash has said he plans to run for re-election, setting up a three-way race that political forecasters have rated a tossup.

Democrats are more than enthusiastic about their chances of flipping the seat in 2020, with two candidates declared so far.

"That's a stretch," Cox said. "We're going to win that seat back, and have a strong Republican. We have a great field of leaders in the primary, and I'm excited to see who emerges the winner. It's going to be a really fun race to watch."

Colvin fundraises in D.C.

Attorney Nick Colvin, one of the Democrats aiming to challenge Amash, was in Washington this week for a fundraiser.

The event, held at a District of Columbia law firm, was organized by former senior Obama staffers from the White House and Department of Justice, according to the campaign.

Colvin, who grew up in Ionia, was hired out of the University of Michigan as a personal aide to then-Illinois U.S. Sen. Barack Obama for two years before working on the 2008 presidential campaign with Michelle Obama in Chicago.

He later served in the White House Counsel’s Office under Greg Craig and Robert Bauer.

Democrat Nick Colvin plans to run for the U.S. House in Michigan's 3rd District (Photo: Steve Gadomski)

Bauer, who continues to represent Obama since he’s left office, was among those expected at Wednesday’s fundraiser, according to the campaign.

Others expected included former Solicitor General Don Verrilli Jr.; former interim White House Chief of Staff Pete Rouse; 2012 deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter; and Anita Dunn, former acting White House communications director.

mburke@detroitnews.com

