LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Washington – Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller told lawmakers Wednesday he could not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice and that the president’s claims that he had done so in his report are not correct.

“The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed,” Mueller declared at the opening of congressional hearings into his investigation of Russian interference to help Trump win the 2016 election.

The televised Capitol Hill appearances, Mueller’s first since wrapping his two-year Russia probe last spring, are unfolding at a moment of deep divisions in Congress and the country. It is unclear to what extent his testimony could change Americans’ hardened opinions about the future of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Democrats hope his testimony will weaken Trump’s reelection prospects in ways that Mueller’s book-length report did not. Republicans immediately defended Trump and criticized the Democrats for continuing to go after him.

More: Text of Robert Mueller's opening statement

Though Mueller declared at the outset that he would be limited in what he would say, the hearings nonetheless carry the extraordinary spectacle of a prosecutor discussing in public a criminal investigation he conducted into a sitting U.S. president.

Mueller, known for his taciturn nature, has warned that he will not stray beyond what’s already been revealed in his report . And the Justice Department has instructed Mueller to stay strictly within those parameters, giving him a formal directive to point to if he faces questions he does not want to answer.

On Tuesday, Democrats on the House judiciary and intelligence committees granted his request to have his top aide in the investigation, Aaron Zebley, sit at the table with him. Zebley is not expected to be sworn in for questioning by the judiciary panel. But he will be able to answer questions before the intelligence committee, where, a committee aide said, he will be sworn in. The aide was not authorized to discuss the hearing preparations publicly and requested anonymity.

Trump lashed out early Wednesday ahead of the hearing, saying on Twitter that “Democrats and others” are trying to fabricate a crime and pin it on “a very innocent President.”

“Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?” Trump said in his tweet.

Mueller Report released to the public
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The White House at sunrise in Washington, D.C. Thursday, April 18, 2019, ahead of the long-awaited release of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The White House at sunrise in Washington, D.C. Thursday, April 18, 2019, ahead of the long-awaited release of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller. Andrew Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Attorney General William Barr speaks alongside Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, right, and acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Edward O'Callaghan about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr speaks alongside Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, right, and acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Edward O'Callaghan about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Attorney General William Barr speaks alongside Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr speaks alongside Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as released on Thursday, April 18, 2019, is photographed in Washington.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as released on Thursday, April 18, 2019, is photographed in Washington. Jon Elswick, AP
Fullscreen
Photojournalists photograph four pages of the Mueller Report laid on the witness table in the House Intelligence Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Photojournalists photograph four pages of the Mueller Report laid on the witness table in the House Intelligence Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Cliff Owen, AP
Fullscreen
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as released on Thursday, April 18, 2019, is photographed in Washington.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as released on Thursday, April 18, 2019, is photographed in Washington. Jon Elswick, AP
Fullscreen
President Donald Trump stands near a portrait of George Washington at a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington.
President Donald Trump stands near a portrait of George Washington at a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington. Andrew Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is photographed Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington. The report contained two volumes.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is photographed Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington. The report contained two volumes. Jon Elswick, AP
Fullscreen
House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., reads the Mueller Report in his Capitol Hill office, in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2019.
House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., reads the Mueller Report in his Capitol Hill office, in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Cliff Owen, AP
Fullscreen
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is photographed Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington. The photos in the report show George Papadopoulos and others in meetings.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is photographed Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington. The photos in the report show George Papadopoulos and others in meetings. Jon Elswick, AP
Fullscreen
Special counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, two days before the public release of his redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 election Thursday.
Special counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, two days before the public release of his redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 election Thursday. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Fullscreen
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is photographed Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington. The pages refer to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is photographed Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington. The pages refer to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Jon Elswick, AP
Fullscreen
Without taking questions from reporters about the Mueller report, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One for the short trip to Joint Base Andrews, then on to his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., at the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Without taking questions from reporters about the Mueller report, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One for the short trip to Joint Base Andrews, then on to his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., at the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2019. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Fullscreen
Supporters are seen on the streets in West Palm Beach, Fla., as President Donald Trump drives past Thursday, April 18, 2019, in West Palm Beach. Trump traveled to Florida to spend the Easter weekend as his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Supporters are seen on the streets in West Palm Beach, Fla., as President Donald Trump drives past Thursday, April 18, 2019, in West Palm Beach. Trump traveled to Florida to spend the Easter weekend as his Mar-a-Lago estate. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
Fullscreen
President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of the Secret Service, walks across the tarmac to begin to greet supporters upon arriving at Palm Beach International Airport, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in West Palm Beach. Trump traveled to Florida to spend the Easter weekend as his Mar-a-Lago estate.
President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of the Secret Service, walks across the tarmac to begin to greet supporters upon arriving at Palm Beach International Airport, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in West Palm Beach. Trump traveled to Florida to spend the Easter weekend as his Mar-a-Lago estate. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Trump has made Mueller a regular target of attack over the past two years in an attempt to undermine his credibility and portray him as biased and compromised.

    Over the last week, Trump began to frequently ask confidants how he thought the hearing would go, and while he expressed no worry that Mueller would reveal anything damaging, he was irritated that the former special counsel was being given the national stage, according to two Republicans close to the White House. They were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

    Long aware of the power of televised images, Trump seethed to one adviser that he was annoyed Democrats would be given a tool to ramp up their investigations – and that the cable news networks would now have new footage of Mueller to play endlessly on loop in an effort to embarrass the White House.

    Mueller’s approach to testifying may well deny Democrats the made-by-TV moments they want to rally their base. But Republicans, too, are likely to be left without their sought-after confirmation that the Russia investigation was a politically tainted waste of time.

    Trump this week feigned indifference to Mueller’s testimony , telling reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, “I’m not going to be watching – probably – maybe I’ll see a little bit of it.”

    The president has a light schedule when Mueller begins speaking Wednesday morning, then heads to West Virginia for evening fundraisers. The TVs aboard Air Force One are likely to be tuned to coverage of the hearings, and the president is expected to watch or be briefed on most of the proceedings, according to four administration officials and Republicans close to the White House. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal plans.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/07/24/robert-mueller-takes-center-stage-russia-probe-hearings/39800081/