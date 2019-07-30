Debate drama: Tim Ryan stands out for not placing hand on heart during national anthem
Detroit — Presidential hopeful Tim Ryan was the only candidate who didn't place his right hand over his heart during the performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Tuesday's second Democratic debate in Detroit.
Ryan, D-Ohio, stood aligned with nine other candidates on the Fox Theatre stage with his hands grasped in front of his body rather than resting on his chest.
Some viewers speculated that Ryan simply forgot to, while others called Ryan out saying it was disrespectful to the country he wants to serve.
On the administration's side, Mercedes Schlapp, the White House director of strategic communications, said Ryan is not presidential.
Meanwhile, some replied with photos of President Donald Trump also not in unison.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
