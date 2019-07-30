Detroit — Presidential hopeful Tim Ryan was the only candidate who didn't place his right hand over his heart during the performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Tuesday's second Democratic debate in Detroit.

Ryan, D-Ohio, stood aligned with nine other candidates on the Fox Theatre stage with his hands grasped in front of his body rather than resting on his chest.

Rep. Tim Ryan was the only Democratic candidate who did not place his hand over his heart during the national anthem at the second round of primary debates. #DemDebatehttps://t.co/u2hOv9sCnq — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 31, 2019

Some viewers speculated that Ryan simply forgot to, while others called Ryan out saying it was disrespectful to the country he wants to serve.

Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!! #DemocraticDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2019

Rep. Tim Ryan didn’t put his hand over his heart during the national anthem. I guess he’s appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 31, 2019

On the administration's side, Mercedes Schlapp, the White House director of strategic communications, said Ryan is not presidential.

No hand over the heart during the national anthem: @RepTimRyan he should not run for President #CNNDebate — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) July 31, 2019

Meanwhile, some replied with photos of President Donald Trump also not in unison.

Trump didn’t even put his hand on his heart pic.twitter.com/9V6QIZyQBb — what am i for (@whatamifor) July 31, 2019

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/07/30/debate-drama-tim-ryan-did-not-place-hand-heart-national-anthem/1874383001/