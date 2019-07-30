Rep. Andy Levin and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Photo: Courtesy of Levin's campaign)

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren picked up her first endorsement from Michigan's congressional delegation Tuesday ahead of her appearance on the debate stage in Detroit.

Freshman Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, on Tuesday became the first Michigan lawmaker in Congress to back one of the 25 Democratic presidential candidates.

Levin said he didn't intend to endorse a presidential candidate so early in the 2020 race, but "I realized that there is one person who combines clear economic and social analysis with the tough and inspiring leadership qualities I seek."

Levin said he believes that Warren can "resoundingly defeat" President Donald Trump in 2020, and that "she will lead a transformative government, encourage mass mobilization for change and stand up to the forces of reaction."

He praised her "remarkably clear, smart and brave policy plans on everything from climate change to trade to taxation to financial markets to education."

"It’s going to take a fundamental change of direction to revitalize the American Dream, to rebuild our infrastructure and tackle climate change in ways that make us a more just society," Levin said.

"And historic change requires three things: bold vision; a real, bottom-up social movement demanding change; and tough, inspiring leadership to help deliver it."

Levin said he's followed Warren since she was a visiting professor at Harvard Law School during his second year of studies there.

"She came from modest roots and soared to the highest academic heights," he said.

"She never forgot where she came from, and never intended to get into politics, but she couldn’t stand the way poor and working people were being taken advantage of, so she became an authentic and fierce fighter for working families."

Warren most recently visited Michigan last week to address the NAACP convention in Detroit, saying the national economy is stacked against the working class, particularly voters of color.

Later in the week, Warren published an online essay warning that "the odds of another economic downturn are high – and growing."

Levin's endorsement was among several House members announced by Warren's campaign Tuesday ahead of the first night of debates in Detroit, where Warren will be matched up for the first time against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a fellow progressive member of the Senate.

Buy Photo Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts addresses the crowd at the NAACP convention in Detroit last week. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

“We are grateful to have the support of incredible leaders who are on the frontlines of the fight to make our country work for every person, not just the wealthy and well-connected,” Warren senior adviser and political director Rebecca Pearcey said in a statement.

“This campaign is about calling out what’s broken, laying out serious plans to fix it, and building a grassroots movement to get it done. With these partners, we will win in 2020 and make the big, structural change Americans are counting on.”

