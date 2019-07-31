Detroit — Andrew Yang, 44, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist from New York. Here are some of his highlights from Wednesday's Democratic primary debate.

Andrew Yang participates in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

YANG ON THE ISSUES

Healthcare: "As someone who's run a business, I can tell you flat out our current healthcare system makes it hard to hire. It makes it harder to treat people well."

Immigration: Yang said automation, not immigration, is responsible for taking jobs: “If you go to a factory here in Michigan, you will not find wall-to-wall immigrants, you will find wall to wall robots and machines... immigrants are being scapegoated.”

Criminal justice reform: "I would trust anyone on this stage more than I trust our current president on criminal justice."

Climate: Yang said he is not sure that reducing emissions to zero would totally eliminate the problem of climate change: "One of the things is we're responsible for 15 percent of emissions and we act like we are responsible for 100 percent. Even if we are going to cut emissions dramatically, the earth is still going to get warmer."

Economy: "The way we win this election is we redefine economic progress to include all the things that matter to the people of Michigan, and all of us, like our own health, our own well-being, our mental health, and our clean air and clean water, and how our kids are doing."

He added his plan to give $1,000 per month to each adult in America would also give women a "leg up": "We have to give women the economic freedom to be able to improve their own situations and start businesses, and the best way to do this is by putting a dividend of $1000 per month into their hands."

