A long line of people waited in the afternoon heat roughly four hours before the start of debates to get their seats inside the Fox Theatre for the second night of the Democratic presidential debates.
Among them was Flint activist Arthur Woodson, who described himself as a big Kamala Harris fan who was impressed by spiritual author Marianne Williamson in the Tuesday night debate.
“Out of all the candidates up there last night, she was the only one that didn’t sell pipe dreams,” Woodson said Wednesday as he waited in line for the Fox Theatre to watch the debate in person for the second night in a row. “She was more realistic. She was a people person.”
Williamson turned heads Tuesday night when she called the Flint water crisis the “tip of the iceberg” for infrastructure and environmental issues that disproportionally impact communities of color.
“If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this President is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days,” she said of the debate itself.
Woodson, who got access to the debate through U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township, said he was happy to hear Flint come up in the Tuesday night debate and welcomes the attention from candidates. But he said he is tired of them simply dropping into his city for “photo ops.”
He wants to know how Democratic candidates will work with Republicans to actually increase infrastructure funding rather than simply describing their own plans to do so.
“If you don’t get the House and the Senate and executive branch, you’re trying to sell me false dreams,” he said, noting the GOP controls the Senate. “How are you going to go to the Republicans and sell what you’re trying to sell? How are you going to get them to help us?”
