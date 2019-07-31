Night two of the Democratic debates in Detroit
Former Vice President Joe Biden waves to the crowd, flanked by fellow candidates including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (left), California Sen. Kamala Harris and New York businessman Andrew Yang on stage before the start of the Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 31, 2019.
Former Vice President Joe Biden waves to the crowd, flanked by fellow candidates including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, left, California Sen. Kamala Harris and New York businessman Andrew Yang before the start of the second Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on July 31.
Democratic candidates (from left) Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, businessman Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stand on stage before the start of the Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
Democratic candidates  Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, left, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, businessman Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stand on stage before the Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
The historic Fox Theatre in Detroit hosts night two of the Democratic presidential debate, Wednesday.
The historic Fox Theatre in Detroit hosts night two of the Democratic presidential debate, Wednesday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden participates in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
Former Vice President Joe Biden participates in the second Democratic  debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
Former Vice President Joe Biden listens as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Former Vice President Joe Biden listens as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the second Democratic debate.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., participate in the second Democratic debate.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., listens during the debate.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., listens during the debate.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., participates in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., participates in the second Democratic debate.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., participates in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the debate.
Andrew Yang participates in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Andrew Yang participates in the debate.
Former Housing and and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro participates in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro participates in the debate.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the debate.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the debate.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during the debate.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during the debate.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee participates in the debate.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee participates in the debate.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., participates in the debate.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., participates in the debate.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio participates in the debate.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio participates in the debate.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., participate in the debate.
From left, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and former Vice President Joe Biden are introduced before the second of two Democratic presidential primary debate.
Sen. Michael Bennet, left, D-Colo., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and former Vice President Joe Biden are introduced before the debate.
From left, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are introduced inside the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
Sen. Michael Bennet, left, D-Colo., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are introduced athe Fox Theatre in Detroit.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., shake hands before the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., shake hands before the debate.
Businessman Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee play to the crowd before the start of the Democratic presidential debate Wednesday.
Businessman Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee play to the crowd before the debate.
A protester yells in the aisle, disrupting the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit, Wednesday.
A protester yells in the aisle, disrupting the debate.
Ofelia, left, (she would not give her last name) who left the Fox Theatre after yelling out and disrupting the Democratic presidential debate, stands with Lorena outside the theater.
Ofelia, left, (she declined to give her last name) who  left the Fox Theatre after yelling out and disrupting the Democratic presidential debate, stands outside with Lorena.
Ofelia, who left the Fox Theatre after yelling out "three million deportations" during the Democratic presidential debate, talks about her reasons why outside the Fox Theatre.
Ofelia, who left the Fox Theatre after yelling out "three million deportations" during the Democratic presidential debate, talks about her reasons why outside the Fox Theatre.
Democratic candidates (from left) Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, businessman Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stand on stage before the start of the Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
Democratic candidates Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, left, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, businessman Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stand on stage before the start of the debate.
Democratic presidential hopefuls (from left) Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, businessman Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio take their places on stage before the start of the second night of Democratic presidential debates at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Wednesday.
Democratic presidential hopefuls Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, left, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, businessman Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio take their places on stage before the debate.
Democratic presidential hopefuls (from left) Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, businessman Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio take their places on stage before the start of the second night of Democratic presidential debates at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Wednesday.
Democratic presidential hopefuls Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, left, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, businessman Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio take their places on stage before the debate.
The historic Fox Theatre in Detroit hosts night two of the Democratic presidential debate, Wednesday.
The historic Fox Theatre in Detroit hosts night two of the Democratic presidential debates Wednesday.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee listens as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee listens as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the debate.
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez speaks before the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez speaks before the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Former Vice President Joe Biden salutes as he is introduced.
Former Vice President Joe Biden salutes as he is introduced.
Joan Nagrant, 76, of Detroit watches the debate at a watch party at the ACLU of Michigan during the Democratic Presidential Debate just down the street at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Wednesday.
Joan Nagrant, 76, of Detroit watches the debate at a watch party at the ACLU of Michigan.
From left, Heather Hamilton, 71, and Claudia Seldon, 72, both of Detroit watch the debate at a watch party at the ACLU of Michigan in Detroit.
Heather Hamilton, 71, and Claudia Seldon, 72
Tom Zerafa, 68, of Oak Park watches the debate at an ACLU of Michigan watch party.
Tom Zerafa, 68, of Oak Park watches the debate at an ACLU of Michigan watch party. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Reverend Al Sharpton waves as he heads into the Fox Theatre prior to second night of Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit, Wednesday.
The Rev. Al Sharpton waves as he heads into the Fox Theatre prior to second Democratic debate. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
New York police officers protest New York mayor Bill de Blasio at Grand Circus Park before the Democratic Presidential Debate, Wednesday.
New York police officers protest New York mayor Bill de Blasio at Grand Circus Park before the debate Wednesday. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A man identifying himself only as "Pocket" from Washtenaw County holds a "God Bless Our Blue" sign in Grand Circus Park before round two of the Democratic Presidential Debates.
A man identifying himself only as "Pocket" from Washtenaw County holds a "God Bless Our Blue" sign in Grand Circus Park before the debate. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
In a largely empty area across Woodward Avenue from the Fox Theatre, a group of Biden supporters cheer for a television camera before the second round of the Democratic Presidential Debates in Detroit , Wednesday.
In a largely empty area across Woodward from the Fox Theatre, a group of Biden supporters cheer for a television camera before the debate. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters James P. Hoffa heads into the Fox Theatre prior to the second night of Democratic presidential primary debates.
General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters James P. Hoffa heads into the Fox Theatre before the debate. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Philosopher and activist Dr. Cornel West arrives at the Fox Theatre for night two of the Democratic presidential primary debates.
Philosopher and activist Dr. Cornel West arrives at the Fox Theatre for night two of the debates. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Police officer Diago Walker shakes hands with philosopher and activist Dr. Cornel West as he arrives at the Fox Theatre for night two of the debates.
Detroit Police officer Diago Walker shakes hands with philosopher and activist Dr. Cornel West. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
New York Police Benevolent Association protests against NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio chanting, "Can't run the city, can't run the country" outside the Fox Theatre in Detroit Wednesday.
Members of the New York Police Benevolent Association protest against NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, chanting, "Can't run the city, can't run the country" outside the Fox Theatre in Detroit Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People arrive at the Fox Theatre in Detroit for night two of the Democratic presidential debates on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
People arrive at the Fox Theatre in Detroit for night two of the Democratic presidential debates. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit boxer Thomas "Hitman" Hearns arrives at Fox Theatre before night two of the debates.
Detroit boxer Thomas "Hitman" Hearns arrives at the Fox Theatre before night two of the debates. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
From left, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
From left, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates. Paul Sancya, AP
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates. Paul Sancya, AP
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro talk during a break in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro talk during a break in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates. Paul Sancya, AP
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., listens as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., listens as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates. Paul Sancya, AP
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro speaks as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. listens during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro speaks as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. listens during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya, AP
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., gestures to former Vice President Joe Biden during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., gestures to former Vice President Joe Biden during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates. Paul Sancya, AP
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., listens as former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., listens as former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates. Paul Sancya, AP
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates. Paul Sancya, AP
    Detroit — Democratic presidential hopefuls challenged Vice President Joe Biden on his record in Wednesday's debate, with Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and others sparring with the early front-runner on race, criminal justice records and health care plans. 

    Ten Democrats took the stage on the second of back-to-back debate nights at the Fox Theatre, with protesters making a scene in the theater and interrupting opening statements and even answers to questions.

    As the evening wore on, candidates continued to pile on to Biden with the former Delaware senator also taking hits from opponents his votes to invade Iraq and against expanding a child care tax credit. 

    Batting back attacks, Biden stressed his ability to win back a state like Michigan that President Donald Trump flipped in 2016. He pushed back against progressives who argue his plans are not ambitious enough to energize liberal voters needed to turn out to help defeat Trump.

    “Because we did it,” Biden said, noting his record of work in Michigan.

    The former vice president touted the Obama administration’s 2009 federal stimulus spending, as well as his role in federal bailout that helped save General Motors Co. from collapse and his work to help Detroit emerge from bankruptcy and “get back on its feet.”

    “I spent the better part of two years out here working to make sure that it did exactly that,” Biden said. “We made significant investments in this state, this city, I expect that’s why (Mayor Mike Duggan) endorsed me.”

    But Biden was flanked by the two African-American senators, Harris of California and Booker of New Jersey, both of whom sharply criticized Biden on racial justice issues and his civil rights record. 

    Less than a week after calling Biden an “architect of mass destruction,” Booker again criticized the former Delaware senator for his role in helping pass a 1994 crime bill that boosted federal spending on police officers, prisons and prevention programs.

    Critics say the law resulted in disproportionate arrest rates for African Americans, particularly young black men.

    “You stood up and used that tough-on-crime phony rhetoric that got a lot of people elected but destroyed communities like mine,” said Booker, the former mayor of Newark.

    Biden noted the bill passed by a wide margin and fired back at Booker by noting the Department of Justice under President Barack Obama had to take action against Newark police for an aggressive “stop-and-frisk” policy when Booker was mayor.

    “Nothing was done for the entire eight years he was president,” Biden said.

    Wednesday night is likely the last debate for several lower-tier candidates before more stringent rules go into effect for the third Democratic showdown in Houston in September, for which 10 or fewer hopefuls are expected to qualify. 

    Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist warmed up the crowd inside the theater ahead of the debate, saying there is “no better place” to discuss the future of the country than in his hometown of Detroit.

    “To all the pundits who said Michigan was a red state, we — we — proved them wrong in 2018, and we are going to prove them wrong again in 2020,” Gilchrist said.

    Early in the debate, protesters apparently wanted New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was on stage, to "Fire Pantaleo" — their chant about the New York Police Department officer accused of using a fatal chokehold on Eric Garner. The protesters were removed. 

    Biden came out first onto the stage and greeted Harris, aiming to overcome a shaky performance at Miami’s forum last month. 

    "Go easy on me, kid," Biden appeared to say to Harris in a brief exchange picked up by the microphones.  

    Harris had criticized Biden in last month's debate for opposing a federal busing mandate to force school desegregation in the 1970s. But Harris later said she also believes busing decisions should be made at the local level.

    Asked Wednesday if their positions were the same, Harris said "that is simply false," accusing Biden of working with segregationists in the Senate to oppose busing.

    "Had I been in the United States Senate, at that time, I would have been completely on the other side of the aisle," Harris said. 

    "On the issue we could not be more apart, which is that the vice president has still failed to acknowledge that it was wrong to take the position that he took at that time."

    Biden responded by slamming Harris' record as California attorney general for eight years. 

    "There were two of the most segregated school districts in country in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and she did not — I didn't see a single solitary time she brought a case against them," Biden said, suggesting Harris also didn't properly handle a police department that "was abusing people's rights."

    Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also targeted Harris’ record as prosecutor.

    “There are too many examples to cite, but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations, then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana. She blocked evidence that would have freed innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so,” Gabbard said.

    “She kept people in prison the on their sentences to use them as a cheap labor in the state of California. And she thought to keep a cash-bail system in place that impacts poor people at the worst kind of way.”

    Harris in response highlighted initiatives to get counseling for former offenders reentering society and her support for legalizing marijuana.

    “I did the work of significantly reforming the criminal justice system of state of 40 million people which became a national model for the work that needs to be done. And I am proud of that work,” she said.

    New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she does not think it is the responsibility of Harris and Booker to take on systemic racism in America, suggesting there is a role for her, as well.

    “I can talk to white women in the suburbs that voted for Trump and explain to them what white privilege really is,” she said, “that when their son is walking down the street with a bag of M&M’s in his pocket, wearing a hoodie, his whiteness is what protects him from not being shot.”

    At one point in their criminal justice exchange, Biden appeared to accidentally refer to Booker as the president and then corrected himself by graciously calling Booker “the future president.”

    Booker said he was grateful Biden “has endorsed my presidency already” but defended his record in Newark, saying he inherited a police department with “major” problems and developed accountability standards.

    “Mr. Vice President, there’s a saying in my community: ‘You’re dipping the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor,” Booker said.

    Biden said he wants to reform the criminal justice system to focus more on rehabilitation “and change the way we look at prisons,” suggesting it is similar to plans Booker has also put forward.

    The former vice president last week unveiled a criminal justice plan that included a call to eliminate the death penalty that he formerly supported. 

    But Booker suggested Biden’s plan was too little too late and said the former vice president has boasted about putting his name on most of the country’s major crime bills since the 1970s.

    “The house was set on fire and you claimed responsibility for those laws, and you can’t just now come up with a plan to put out that fire,” Booker said.

    On a night that included exchanges on immigration and climate change, Harris defended her new plan that would would establish a government-run health insurance system but allow private insurers to compete within that system — a less aggressive form of Medicare for All that would take 10 years to phase in.

    Biden argued that Harris's new proposal would lead to the elimination of employer-provided health care, accusing her of “double speak” on the issue.

    Harris said her new the plan — including its decade-long phase-in —recognizes that “access to health care must be a right and not just a privilege for those who can afford it.”

    But Biden criticized it on several fronts, saying it would eliminate employer-based insurance and not be fully phased in until after Harris would be out of office if she won two terms.

    “Anytime someone tells you you’ll get something in 10 years, you should wonder why it takes 10 years," the former vice president said. 

    He noted Harris is not touting the cost of her plan, which he said would cost $3 trillion once phased in and require middle-class tax increases.

    “This is the single most important issue facing the public,” Biden said. “To be very blunt and to be very straightforward, you can’t beat President Trump with double talk on this plan.”

    Harris has proposed financing her health care plan, in part, by imposing a new tax that would generally apply to households earning more than $100,000 a year. Harris also wants to tax financial transactions like stock and bond trades.

    She called Biden’s claims inaccurate.

    “The reality is our plan will bring health care to all Americans under a Medicare for All system,” Harris said. “Our plan will allow people to start signing up on the first day. Babies will be born into our plan.”

    Biden’s own health care proposal centers around expanding the Affordable Care Act to include new subsidies and creating a government-run health insurance option  to compete with private insurers. He wants to pay for the plan — estimated to $750 billion over a decade — by raising taxes on the rich.

    “Obamacare is working,” Biden said, urging support for a public option. 

    He disputed claims that criticizing Medicare for All plans that would eliminate private insurance amounts to Republican talking points.

    “Republicans are trying to kill Obamcare,” Biden said. “This idea is a bunch of malarkey.”

    Booker said Trump was likely enjoying the debate more than anyone else.

    "We pit Democrats against each other while he is working right now to take away America’s health care," Booker said.

    "There’s a court case right now working through the system that’s going to gut the Affordable Care Act and actually gut protections on pre-existing conditions.”

    Entrepreneur Andrew Yang gave a shout-out to Detroit in plugging his proposal for the government to provide every U.S. citizen with a $1,000-a-month stipend.

    "Why do we need to do it? We already automated away millions of manufacturing jobs and chances are your job could be next. If you don't believe me, just ask an auto worker here in Detroit," Yang said.

    "We need to do the opposite of much of what we're doing right now, and the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math." 

    Gillibrand questioned Biden on an old commentary debating day care affordability in which he wrote that women outside the home would "create the deterioration of family" and that women who were working outside the home were avoiding responsibility.

    "I wonder, under Vice President Biden's analysis, am I serving in Congress resulting in the deterioration of the family because I had access to quality, affordable daycare? I just want to know what you meant when you said that," Gillibrand said.

    Biden replied, "That was a long time ago." 

    He said what he opposed in the legislation was a tax break for child care for people making more than $100,000, and noted that his late wife and current wife, Jill, both worked while raising their children. 

    He also highlighted his work pushing for women's rights legislation, including a proposal for that she supported regarding women on college campuses.

    "You came to Syracuse University with me and said it was wonderful," he told Gillibrand. "I'm passionate about the concern — making sure women are treated equally. I don't know what's happened, except that you're now running for president."

    Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett spoke against decriminalizing border crossings — an idea endorsed by some other candidates — but stressed the agreement among Democrats on ending family separations that have been prevalent under Trump.

    “There’s not a single person on this stage who if they were president would ever separate a child from its parents,” he said.

    De Blasio challenged Biden on whether he tried to stop deportations under Obama, accusing Biden of evading the question.

    “Mr. Vice President, you want to be president of the United States, you need to be able to answer the tough questions," de Blasio said. "I guarantee you if you're debating Doanld Trump, he's not gonna let you off the hook." 

    Biden retorted that he had been vice president and not president.

    “I keep my recommendation private. Unlike you, I expect you to go ahead and say whatever was said. That's not what I do,” Biden said.

    “He moved to fundamentally change the system. That's what he did,” Biden added, referring to Obama's program to defer deportation for children of undocumented immigrants. 

    mburke@detroitnews.com

    joosting@detroitnews.com

    klaing@detroitnews.com

