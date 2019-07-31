Kool-Aid, Clorox trending after snarky Dem debate moments
Detroit — Oh Yeah!
Two household brands became trending topics on Twitter after presidential hopefuls mentioned them while answering questions during the second Democratic debate in Detroit.
Doubling down on his social media critiques of Joe Biden’s criminal justice record, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey accused the former vice president of supporting the war-on-drug policies that clogged the criminal justice system with people most in need of help.
Biden fired back, criticizing Booker’s record as mayor of Newark and his failure to follow through on promises to stop police officers' stop-and-frisk practices.
Booker accused Biden of failing to understand the situation: “You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor,” Booker said.
The comment sparked online series of trending memes and jokes.
Kool-Aid stepped in too to say, "#WeKnowTheFlavor."
Sen. Kristen Gillibrand also mentioned Procter & Gamble's Clorox when asked what her first task as president would be.
"The first thing that I'm going to do as president is I'm going to Clorox the Oval Office," said Gillibrand, earning her loud laughter from the audience.
