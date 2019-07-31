Detroit — Michael Bennet, 54, is a senator from Colorado who is seen as an issue-oriented pragmatist from a swing state. Here are some of his remarks during Wednesday's debate.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, participates in the second night of debates in Detroit. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

BENNET ON THE ISSUES

Criminal justice: “I'm proud that I'm the only candidate that has put forward a police reform plan because we have a police system that is broken and we need to fix it.”

Immigration: “There's not a single person on this stage, if we were president, would ever separate a child from their parents at the border. They have turned our border into a symbol of nativist hostility.”

Health care: “It doesn’t make sense for us to take away insurance from half the people in this room and put huge taxes on almost everybody in this room when we pass a public option.”

Racial divide: “Our schools are as segregated today as they were 50 years ago. Equal is not equal.”

Trade: “It’s not just about trade. We need to invest in America again.”

