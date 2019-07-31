From talk on reparations to Bernie Sanders' "I wrote the bill" comment that drew cheers, here are the most important moments from Democratic candidates during the first Detroit debate:

Real courage and a backbone are necessary to beat President Donald Trump, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren emphasized. »

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned the country's "dysfunctional" health care system and defended a plan he authored that some challengers attacked as bad policy. »

Best-selling author Marianne Williamson said the problems in the United States run much deeper than all the issues debated Tuesday, and that some of her competitors were part of the problem. »

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he brought good news and bad in his closing statement for the debate. »

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke said he would support reparations for African-Americans if elected. »

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan emphasized economic issues as he occasionally tangled with progressive Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the first of two Detroit debates. »

Reaching the American people and working to improve life for ordinary citizens could be the path for Democrats to reclaim areas Donald Trump won in 2016, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock argued. »

Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney received a lot of air time as he sparred with U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren about the future of the party. »

Amy Klobuchar said she has a better chance of winning the presidency with her proposal for a public health plan option than with her U.S. Senate colleague Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All plan. »

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper emphasized his moderate stances on health care to immigration in fiery exchanges with left-leaning Democratic presidential front runners. »

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/07/31/most-notable-interactions-first-democratic-debate-detroit/1873253001/