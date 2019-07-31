Detroit hosts the Democratic presidential candidate debates
From left, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
From left, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Ten candidates take the stage for the Democratic presidential debates at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. From left, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
Ten candidates take the stage for the Democratic presidential debates at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. From left, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, second from left, drew attention for not placing his hand over his heart at the beginning of Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit.
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, second from left, drew attention for not placing his hand over his heart at the beginning of Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
From left, Pete Buttitieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O'Rourke.
From left, Pete Buttitieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O'Rourke. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. takes the stage before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. takes the stage before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday. Carlos Osorio, AP
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., watches as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., watches as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit's Fox Theatre, which dates from 1928, had a packed house for Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit.
Detroit's Fox Theatre, which dates from 1928, had a packed house for Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN. Paul Sancya, AP
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper watches as former Maryland Rep. John Delaney speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN.
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper watches as former Maryland Rep. John Delaney speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN. Paul Sancya, AP
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN. Paul Sancya, AP
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., makes a point during Tuesday's debate.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., makes a point during Tuesday's debate. Paul Sancya, AP
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks as former Maryland Rep. John Delaney listens during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN.
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks as former Maryland Rep. John Delaney listens during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN. Paul Sancya, AP
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg participates in Tuesday's first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg participates in Tuesday's first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Author Marianne Williamson speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN.
Author Marianne Williamson speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN. Paul Sancya, AP
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks as former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper listens during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN.
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks as former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper listens during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN. Paul Sancya, AP
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as she participates in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as she participates in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN. Paul Sancya, AP
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke listens as former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN.
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke listens as former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN. Paul Sancya, AP
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks Tuesday night during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks Tuesday night during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks Tuesday night during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks Tuesday night during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates Tuesday in Detroit.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates Tuesday in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke gives a thumbs up during a break in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates Tuesday in Detroit.
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke gives a thumbs up during a break in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates Tuesday in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney makes a point Tuesday night in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney makes a point Tuesday night in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, makes a point during Tuesday's debate.
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, makes a point during Tuesday's debate. Paul Sancya, AP
From left, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg talk after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.
From left, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg talk after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Attendees applaud before the start of Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre.
Attendees applaud before the start of Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., greet each other before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., greet each other before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) leads a large group of people, of various affiliations and causes, to Grand Circus Park to demonstrate.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, leads a large group of people, of various affiliations and causes, to Grand Circus Park to demonstrate before the first Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Anti-Capitalist Protest Band marches around Grand Circus Park Tuesday evening.
The Anti-Capitalist Protest Band marches around Grand Circus Park Tuesday evening. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters numbering in the hundreds, of various affiliations and causes, make their way to Grand Circus Park before the first Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre.
Protesters numbering in the hundreds, of various affiliations and causes, make their way to Grand Circus Park before the first Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A band of four brothers called the Terry Train from Memphis, with lead singer Justin Terry, plays political parody songs, which brought the police over but only to have them move to the demonstration area in Grand Circus Park.
A band of four brothers called the Terry Train from Memphis, with lead singer Justin Terry, plays political parody songs, which brought the police over but only to have them move to the demonstration area in Grand Circus Park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A Detroit police officer asks a supporter of President Trump to go across the street where the rest of the pro-Trump demonstrators have gathered on Woodward Avenue.
A Detroit police officer asks a supporter of President Trump to go across the street where the rest of the pro-Trump demonstrators have gathered on Woodward Avenue Tuesday, July 30, 2019 before the first of two Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Alicia Weaver of UniteHere Local 24 holds a sign with other demonstrators at Grand Circus Park, where protesters are allowed to congregate.
Alicia Weaver of UniteHere Local 24 holds a sign with other demonstrators at Grand Circus Park, where protesters are allowed to congregate. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Young Turks, an organization of progressive Democrats, march up Woodward Avenue with signs and chanting Tuesday before the first Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.
The Young Turks, an organization of progressive Democrats, march up Woodward Avenue with signs and chanting Tuesday before the first Democratic presidential debate in Detroit. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A group of progressives called The Young Turks gather at Grand Circus Park before the firstt Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.
A group of progressives called The Young Turks gather at Grand Circus Park before the firstt Democratic presidential debate in Detroit. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Supporters of President Trump hold signs outside the Fox Theatre before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates.
Supporters of President Trump hold signs outside the Fox Theatre before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates. Carlos Osorio, AP
David Dudenhoefer of the 13th District Republicans and the Michigan Campaign for Liberty holds a sign, "Stop Socialism, Defend Liberty" at Woodward Avenue and Adams Street Tuesday.
David Dudenhoefer of the 13th District Republicans and the Michigan Campaign for Liberty holds a sign, "Stop Socialism, Defend Liberty" at Woodward Avenue and Adams Street Tuesday. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Carol Dunitz of Ann Arbor pauses for a photo on Woodward Avenue before the Democratic presidential debates at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Tuesday. Dunitz has written and is now promoting a theater production, "2020 the Musical."
Carol Dunitz of Ann Arbor pauses for a photo on Woodward Avenue before the Democratic presidential debates at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Tuesday. Dunitz has written and is now promoting a theater production, "2020 the Musical." Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People enter the Fox Theatre before Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
People enter the Fox Theatre before Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People stand in line to enter the Fox Theatre before the first Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
People stand in line to enter the Fox Theatre before the first Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson wave their signs behind signs for other candidates along Woodward Avenue across from the Fox Theatre.
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson wave their signs behind signs for other candidates along Woodward Avenue across from the Fox Theatre before before the first of two nights of debate by the Democratic presidential candidates in Detroit, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm makes her way to the Fox Theatre for Tuesday night's debate.
Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm makes her way to the Fox Theatre for Tuesday night's debate. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People enter the Fox Theatre Tuesday before the first of two Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.
People enter the Fox Theatre Tuesday before the first of two Democratic presidential debates in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pro-Trump demonstrators gather at Grand Circus Park while police patrol the area.
Pro-Trump demonstrators gather at Grand Circus Park while police patrol the area. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel does an interview in front of the Fox Theatre before Tuesday's debate.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel does an interview in front of the Fox Theatre before Tuesday's debate. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for governor of Florida in 2018, chats outside the Fox Theatre before the debate.
Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for governor of Florida in 2018, chats outside the Fox Theatre before the debate. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2018, makes his way down Woodward, which is closed for the Democratic presidential debates.
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2018, makes his way down Woodward, which is closed for the Democratic presidential debates. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Various media outlets set up under tents in the parking lot of Comerica Park before the debate.
Various media outlets set up under tents in the parking lot of Comerica Park before the debate. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The media room is set up in a tent outside the Hockeytown Cafe in Detroit.
The media room is set up in a tent outside the Hockeytown Cafe in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, center, crosses Woodward by Comerica Park for the debates at the Fox Theatre.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, center, crosses Woodward by Comerica Park for the debates at the Fox Theatre. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Satirist Stoney Burke of Ogemaw County near West Branch came down to get "into the vibe" of the event. "Probably Elizabeth (Warren) is going to steal the progressive ring from Bernie (Sanders), he said. "She might be a candidate but I'm not sure if the America people will accept her. I would. I wouldn't Bernie."
Satirist Stoney Burke of Ogemaw County near West Branch came down to get "into the vibe" of the event. "Probably Elizabeth (Warren) is going to steal the progressive ring from Bernie (Sanders), he said. "She might be a candidate but I'm not sure if the America people will accept her. I would. I wouldn't Bernie." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield) , left, arrives at the Fox Theatre for Tuesday night's debate.
U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield) , left, arrives at the Fox Theatre for Tuesday night's debate. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Natalie Brand of CBS News Path gets ready for a broadcast in the parking lot of Comerica Park across from the Fox Theatre, Tuesday afternoon.
Natalie Brand of CBS News Path gets ready for a broadcast in the parking lot of Comerica Park across from the Fox Theatre, Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
CNN Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist, right, and vice president of special events Kate Lunger go over procedures during a walk through for media members at the Fox Theatre in preparation for the Democratic Presidential Debates in Detroit on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
CNN Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist, right, and vice president of special events Kate Lunger go over procedures during a walk through for media members at the Fox Theatre in preparation for the Democratic Presidential Debates in Detroit on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The stage is set inside the grand Fox Theatre in Detroit for the first of two nights of Democratic presidential primary debates.
The stage is set inside the grand Fox Theatre in Detroit for the first of two nights of Democratic presidential primary debates. Paul Sancya, AP
The marquee at the Fox Theatre displays signs for the Democratic presidential debates in Detroit, Monday, July 29, 2019. The second scheduled debates, hosted by CNN, will be held Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31.
The marquee at the Fox Theatre displays signs for the Democratic presidential debates in Detroit, Monday, July 29, 2019. The second scheduled debates, hosted by CNN, will be held Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31. Paul Sancya, AP
Andrew Yang supporters, from left, Andrew Mendieta, 39, of West Palm Beach, Florida; Robb Maddox, 24, of Athens, Georgia and Alyssa Mason, 21, of Wilmington, Delaware pause for a photo while checking out the scene on Woodward Avenue near the Fox Theatre in Detroit Monday afternoon.
Andrew Yang supporters, from left, Andrew Mendieta, 39, of West Palm Beach, Florida; Robb Maddox, 24, of Athens, Georgia and Alyssa Mason, 21, of Wilmington, Delaware pause for a photo while checking out the scene on Woodward Avenue near the Fox Theatre in Detroit Monday afternoon. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, left, does an interview with MSNBC on Woodward Avenue near the Fox Theatre Monday afternoon.
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, left, does an interview with MSNBC on Woodward Avenue near the Fox Theatre Monday afternoon. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet does an interview with MSNBC on Woodward Avenue near the Fox Theatre, site of the second round of Democratic presidential candidates debates.
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet does an interview with MSNBC on Woodward Avenue near the Fox Theatre, site of the second round of Democratic presidential candidates debates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
CNN set up an outdoor television studio in the parking lot across the street from the Fox Theatre in preparation for the Democratic presidential debates.
CNN set up an outdoor television studio in the parking lot across the street from the Fox Theatre in preparation for the Democratic presidential debates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A reporter sits on the CNN set next to Comerica Park across from the Fox Theatre in Detroit Monday ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday's debates.
A reporter sits on the CNN set next to Comerica Park across from the Fox Theatre in Detroit Monday ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday's debates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A reporter sits on the CNN set next to Comerica Park across from the Fox Theatre in Detroit Monday ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday's debates.
A reporter sits on the CNN set next to Comerica Park across from the Fox Theatre in Detroit Monday ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday's debates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A couple walks on Woodward Avenue near the Fox Theatre in Detroit Monday, past signage advertising the Democratic Presidential Debates.
A couple walks on Woodward Avenue near the Fox Theatre in Detroit Monday, past signage advertising the Democratic Presidential Debates. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    From talk on reparations to Bernie Sanders' "I wrote the bill" comment that drew cheers, here are the most important moments from Democratic candidates during the first Detroit debate:

    Elizabeth Warren

     Real courage and a backbone are necessary to beat President Donald Trump, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren emphasized. »

    Bernie Sanders 

    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned the country's "dysfunctional" health care system and defended a plan he authored that some challengers attacked as bad policy. »

    Marianne Williamson

    Best-selling author Marianne Williamson said the problems in the United States run much deeper than all the issues debated Tuesday, and that some of her competitors were part of the problem. »

    Pete Buttigieg

    South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he brought good news and bad in his closing statement for the debate. »

    Beto O'Rourke

    Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke said he would support reparations for African-Americans if elected. »

    Tim Ryan

    Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan emphasized economic issues as he occasionally tangled with progressive Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the first of two Detroit debates. »

    Steve Bullock

    Reaching the American people and working to improve life for ordinary citizens could be the path for Democrats to reclaim areas Donald Trump won in 2016, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock argued. »

    John Delaney

    Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney received a lot of air time as he sparred with U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren about the future of the party. »

    Amy Klobuchar

     Amy Klobuchar said she has a better chance of winning the presidency with her proposal for a public health plan option than with her U.S. Senate colleague Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All plan. »

    John Hickenlooper

    Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper emphasized his moderate stances on health care to immigration in fiery exchanges with left-leaning Democratic presidential front runners. »

