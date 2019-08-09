Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Trump defends Hamptons fundraiser host, UM donor Ross
Trump is praising Ross as a “great friend” and “very successful guy,” and is insisting the scrutiny will actually be positive
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Trump defends Hamptons fundraiser host, UM donor Ross
Jill Colvin
,
Associated Press
Published 1:18 p.m. ET Aug. 9, 2019
Southampton, N.Y. – President Donald Trump is attending a pair of fundraisers Friday in the Hamptons amid increased scrutiny of the high-dollar donors helping to finance his reelection campaign.
Among them is Stephen Ross, the real estate developer whose Related Companies owns Equinox and SoulCycle , who is hosting one of the events. He is also the majority owner of the Miami Dolphins.
Trump is praising Ross as a “great friend” and “very successful guy,” and is insisting the scrutiny will actually be positive. He says, “The controversy makes Steve Ross hotter.”
Trump said he is expecting to raise between $11 million and $12 million Friday afternoon. He’ll then be heading to New Jersey for summer vacation at his Bedminster golf course.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/08/09/trump-defends-hamptons-fundraiser-host-um-donor-ross/39934627/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.