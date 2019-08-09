Washington – President Donald Trump says he’s talking with the powerful National Rifle Association and others to make sure that their “very strong views” about the Second Amendment are represented and respected in discussions about gun control legislation.

National Rifle Association's Wayne LaPierre listens as President Donald Trump speaks in 2017. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP)

He tweeted Friday that he’s one of the biggest supporters of the right to bear arms, but that everyone must unite and find ways to respond to mass shootings in America.

Trump says leaders in the House and Senate are having “serious discussions” about background checks for buying guns.

Trump repeated his claim that guns should not be “placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people” and said common sense solutions can be implemented.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/08/09/trump-sounds-conciliatory-note-nra-gun-control/39932847/