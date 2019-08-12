Anthony Scaramucci, who only lasted as Donald Trump’s communications director for 11 days, suggested the Republican Party consider a different 2020 nominee because of the president’s actions.

“I think you have to consider a change at the top of the ticket when someone is acting like this,” the financier told CNN on Monday after an acrimonious Twitter spat with Trump over the weekend.

Anthony Scaramucci (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP file)

“The racially charged comments, the divisive tweeting,” Scaramucci added, “is not helping the country.”

Scaramucci said that he’s now “neutral” on Trump. He said his support for Republican economic policies isn’t worth “fracturing institutions” and abandoning American values.

“I would tell his loyalists: loyalty is not blind obedience unless you’re supporting a demagogue,” Scaramucci said.

The Skybridge Capital LLC, co-founder told Axios on Sunday that he might back a challenge to Trump, who he compared to a melting down nuclear reactor. Scaramucci has been a major donor to Republican candidates, including Trump in 2016. But he predicted that others would join him in considering an alternative if the president "doesn’t reform his behavior."

“Let’s face it, he’s gone off the rails and so we just have to call it for what it is," he said.

Over the weekend, Trump attacked his former communications director following Scaramucci’s criticism of Trump’s comments about four Democratic congresswomen of color.

“Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on President Trump,”’ Trump tweeted. “Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me.”

The back-and-forth followed what Scaramucci termed “arguably one of the worst weeks" of Trump’s presidency.

Shootings inElPaso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that killed 31 people have fueled criticism that Trump hasn’t done enough to stem gun violence and has instead fostered extremism. Trumpvisitedhospitals in each city last week, excluding press from those visits but releasing campaign-style photos and videos.

Scaramucci said in a cable television interview Thursday that Trump drew negative news coverage of his trip because he made the hospital visits about himself rather than about comforting the gun massacre victims.

“So, look, the president didn’t do well on the trip. He probably would be mad at somebody for saying that,” he said on MSNBC.

“Maybe he’ll tweet something negative about somebody for saying he didn’t do well, but the facts are he did not do well on the trip because if the trip is being made about him and not the demonstration of compassion and love and caring and empathy for those people,” Scaramucci said. “Then it becomes a catastrophe for him, the administration, and it’s also a bad reflection on the country.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/08/12/scaramucci-gop-replace-trump-republican-ticket/39943905/