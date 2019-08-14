Lansing — A prominent Detroit Latino community leader is speaking out over what she calls “a total public political lynching” of embattled Michigan Department of Civil Rights Director Agustin Arbulu.

More than two dozen state lawmakers have called on Arbulu to resign since the Civil Rights Commission reprimanded him for alleged comments to a male staffer objectifying women, including “check out her ass.”

Agustin Arbulu (Photo: Michigan Department of Civil Rights)

But Jane Garcia, vice chair of Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development, on Tuesday praised the commission’s “commendable” decision to retain Arbulu and provide a plan to correct what she called a “singular verbal indiscretion.”

“Outrageous allegations and innuendo” have overshadowed the decision, Garcia said in an open letter to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission.

She urged commissioners to release a legal memo from an assistant in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office that may shed more light on their decision to reprimand rather than fire Arbulu.

“On advice of counsel, the sexual harassment complaint before us was not actionable,” Commission Chair Alma Wheeler Smith said in a Monday letter to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Commissioners are meeting Aug. 27 and will consider whether to waive-attorney client privilege on the memo.

Releasing it would “support the commission’s decision to get back to work to focus on real issues that impact the civil rights of all Michiganders,” Garcia said. “What is happening to Dr. Arbulu is unfair. Do the right thing. Release the Attorney General’s opinion immediately.”

Buy Photo LA SED board of directors chair Jane Garcia. (Photo: Daniel Mears, file, The Detroit News)

Arbulu, a Peruvian immigrant who speaks English fluently as a second language, was also accused of bringing up the sexual orientation of the male staffer who objected to his comments, saying he wouldn’t understand because he didn’t “like women.”

The director told an investigator he was hoping to see his adult daughter at a late May listening session at a Grosse Pointe middle school and may have made “macho type comments” because he was disappointed she did not arrive.

Arbulu recalled she did attend a subsequent June 4 listening session and “looked hot,” a comment the investigator also called inappropriate.

Sarah Arbulu has defended her father’s record as leader of the state Civil Rights department, including his work to expose “systemic racism” that precipitated the Flint water contamination crisis and his fight against Grosse Pointe’s plan to close a predominately African-American school.

Whitmer has questioned why the commission did not fire Arbulu, and at least 25 lawmakers — all Democrats — have called for his resignation over the past two weeks.

“Not only did Mr. Arbulu objectify a woman, he also insulted a gentleman for not condoning his base behavior,” state Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, said Wednesday. “The hypocrisy of the director of the Department of Civil Rights making such lewd comments is reprehensible.”

If Arbulu does not resign and maintains a role in the department, Love suggested the commission should not allow him to remain as director, require him to submit a written apology to the public, host four community conversations and take training classes that focus on sexual harassment prevention and awareness.

The eight-member Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the state Constitution to protect against discrimination and investigate alleged bias based on race, religion, color and other factors.

The commission has sole authority to hire or fire a director for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. Arbulu served on the commission for more than two years before colleagues voted to promote him in October 2015.

State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn, said Tuesday that Arbulu’s “disturbing comments and actions have demonstrated he does not recognize the enormous responsibility his position holds to protect Michiganians in these increasingly divisive times.”

But State Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, offered a more cautious approach and said Wednesday he supports Garcia’s request for the commission to release the attorney general’s opinion.

“We must keep partisan politics away from the Michigan Civil Rights Commission,” Robinson said. “As a supporter of civil liberties and due process, I see this mounting outside political pressure from the Legislature as overreach and unfair.”

Arbulu has called his comments a "mistake" and "regrettable," vowing to continue to strive towards equity at the Department of Civil Rights.

