Washington — President Donald Trump says the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark came up in conversations within his administration and that it’s essentially “a large real estate deal.”

The semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it’s not for sale.

This July 11, 2015 file photo shows a general view of the town of Upernavik in western Greenland. Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S. (Photo: Linda Kastrup, AP)

In remarks to reporters Sunday, Trump cast the possible purchase as a strategic move by the U.S. but not a top priority for his administration.

Greenland is situated between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans. The U.S. military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland.

Trump suggested that Greenland is an economic burden for Denmark, saying Denmark loses almost $700 million a year “carrying it.” He also described Denmark as a very good ally and a country that the U.S. protects as it does other portions of the world.

