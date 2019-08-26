Trump says he’d meet Rouhani under ‘correct’ circumstances
Donald Trump said Monday he’d be willing to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under “correct” circumstances to discuss their standoff over the 2015 nuclear deal the U.S. president abandoned.
French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint news conference with Trump that he hoped to arrange a meeting between the two leaders within weeks. The U.S. president was more cautious.
Trump said he would meet with Rouhani “if the circumstances were correct or were right.”
