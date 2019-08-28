Democratic front-runner Joe Biden has slightly expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in the latest Quinnipiac University poll, which also for the first time in Trump’s presidency registered more voters saying the U.S. economy is getting worse rather than better.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden tops President Donald Trump's numbers in a recent poll, as does Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg. (Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP)

Biden topped Trump by 16 percentage points – 54 to 38% – in the survey, conducted Aug. 21-26. That’s up slightly form 53-40% in June.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also led Trump in hypothetical match ups.

On the economy, 37% of voters said conditions were worsening, with just 31% saying the situation is getting better – a troubling sign for Trump, who has made taking credit for a strong economy a centerpiece of his campaign messaging.

The poll appears unlikely to help any other Democratic candidates qualify for the next round of candidates debates in Houston in September. Wednesday is the deadline to meet the debate criteria of having 130,000 donors and polling at least 2% in four qualifying polls.

About half of the current field is yet to qualify, even accounting for the three recent dropouts: John Hickenlooper, Jay Inslee and Seth Moulton. If one more candidate hits the threshold, the event will be held over two nights, with slots randomly assigned. Billionaire investor Tom Steyer looks to have the best chance to get in but failed to top 1% in this latest poll.

For the poll, conducted from Aug. 21-26, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,422 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. The survey of 648 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic has a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points.

