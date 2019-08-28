Buy Photo Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses the ongoing budget impasse on Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting | The Detroit News)

Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday hammered legislative Republicans over a budget impasse, accusing them of “playing games” and “screwing around” while roads crumble and schools suffer amid spending uncertainty.

With 33 days to strike a deal and avoid a government shutdown, Whitmer said she is not wedded to “every aspect” of her budget that proposes to fix the roads by raising fuel taxes by 45 cents per gallon. But she called it the “best” — and only — comprehensive plan on the table.

“I’m ready to negotiate,” Whitmer said in a press conference in her office building across the street from the Michigan Capitol, where the Senate was meeting for the second time after a two-months summer recess.

“I am working to make sure we have a deal and avoid a shutdown, but it’s time for the Republican-led Legislature to get serious, to get back to work, stop screwing around and to get it done.”

The press blast comes as rank-and-file House Republicans this week began to blame Whitmer for holding up budget negotiations by insisting on what they call an unpopular and unrealistic gas tax plan that would give Michigan the highest rate in the nation, a more than 170% increase from the current 26.3 cents per gallon

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield met with Whitmer on Friday and have continued conversations by phone this week. But they have not publicly released any alternative road funding plan and have cited a pledge to keep negotiations confidential.

The ideas GOP leaders have so far shared do not amount to a “viable” plan, said Whitmer, who reiterated she will not sign a budget that does not include significant new revenue for roads, which would likely include some form of tax increase.

Whitmer’s fuel tax plan would generate $2.5 billion a year in new revenue, and she downplayed her Tuesday suggestion to Crain’s Detroit that she would be willing to accept a Republican deal with closer to $1.8 billion in new money.

“You get anywhere in the range (of $2.5 billion) and we’ll have a good conversation and we can start the negotiation process,” Whitmer said.

The East Lansing Democrat has criticized a Republican push to remove the state’s 6% sales tax on fuel, which is used to fund schools and cities. Taxes on gas in other states traditionally have been dedicated to road and bridge repairs.

The governor made clear she has no interest in a teacher pension debt swap plan that could free up nearly $1 billion a year in new revenue for roads, one of the only road funding concepts Republicans have discussed publicly. She also dismissed the idea of extending pension debt payments.

“They’re fiscally bad ideas,” she said. “It’s taking money out of education to fill potholes. It’s not a real solution.”

She did not rule out the possibility of expanding the state’s 6% sales tax to include services. Republicans have broached the idea of applying the tax to ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft, but other sectors of the growing service economy are now exempt.

“It’s too early to say if that is totally off the table or something worth having a conversation about,” Whitmer said. “But all of these little snippets or rumors around town are not a plan, and that’s what I’m calling on Republicans to bring.”

Chatfield has pushed to remove the sales tax on gasoline but has disputed Whitmer’s repeated claim that Republicans are proposing cuts to K-12 spending to fix the state’s roads.

“No plan that’s been presented to the governor has ever cut education funding,” Chatfield said Tuesday on WJR-AM 760, noting an agreement to keep details of the ongoing negotiations confidential.

“If infrastructure and education funding are both top priorities, they need to be funded first,” the Levering Republican said. “They need to be a priority rather than politicized.”

Chatfield downplayed the possibility of a government shutdown, saying he has “no doubt” that Whitmer and GOP leaders can reach a road funding and budget deal by the end of September.

“We tackled car insurance in two weeks, and that was a reform that had eluded the state for 30 years,” he said of the May deal that aims to drive down rates by allowing motorists to purchase cheaper plans without lifetime medical benefits.

Rep. Jason Wentworth, R-Clare, said Tuesday that Whitmer’s focus on a 45-cent gas tax hike has stalled budget progress, suggesting she has “clung” to the unpopular plan without giving serious consideration to undisclosed GOP alternatives.

“The fact is, we could move forward with a proposal without her, but we are not because of our commitment to a bipartisan process,” Wentworth said. “If she’s serious about fulfilling her number one campaign promise, she either needs to propose a realistic plan or at least consider these alternatives.”

Education leaders have bemoaned the budget stalemate and summer inaction by the state Legislature. Schools start their new fiscal year on July 1 and many began classes this week.

“We’ve been thrown into a state of uncertainty in trying to plan for the new year,” said Dan Behm, superintendent of Forest Hills Public Schools, said in a Tuesday conference call. “Where we have staffing issues, we’re in a state of limbo.”

Educators have praised Whitmer’s budget, which proposed a $507 million bump for K-12 schools under a new weighted distribution formula that would provide extra funding for students with more costly educational needs, including at-risk, career tech and economically disadvantaged kids.

Whitmer's plan would phase in the 45-cent per-gallon fuel tax increase over two years, eventually generating $2.5 million in new revenue. Once fully implemented, it would boost road funding by $1.9 billion over current spending levels and end a $600 million general fund dedication, freeing up that money for schools and other priorities.

“I don’t want to pay a gas tax either, but I also don’t want a chunk of concrete to come flying through my daughter’s windshield or see her sidelined in distress,” Whitmer said Wednesday. “I don’t want to keep paying to fix the cars, a couple of windshields in a year alone and new wheels.”

The Senate budget ditched Whitmer’s gas tax but proposed $410 million in new classroom spending, while the House approved a budget that would boost school spending $226 million.

Republican lawmakers say their proposed budgets would still result in record spending on public education, although those claims to not account for inflation, and recent increases have largely gone toward teacher retirement costs rather than the classroom.

The House budget anticipates eliminating the state’s 6% sales tax on fuel purchases and replacing it with some sort of equivalent fuel tax, ensuring that all taxes paid at the pump go toward roads.

But doing so would cost schools and local governments $542 million in sales tax revenue next year and $830 million in 2021.

House Republicans proposed protecting K-12 school funding in 2020 by ending a $500 million School Aid Fund earmark for universities and halting a $170 million diversion of revenue from online sales tax revenue approved last year.

The budget spat turned toward theatrics Wednesday, with Whitmer stressing the need for a deal as she stood beside large road construction warning sign reading "33 days until the end of the fiscal year... 0 real solutions from Republicans."

