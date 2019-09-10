Michigan officials say the Trump administration's new policy to ensure immigrants are financially self-sufficient could directly affect just over 600 of the nearly 86,300 legal immigrants receiving public benefits in the state.

The revised rule takes effect Oct. 15 and aims to block individuals from receiving green cards if they are deemed likely to use public benefits in the future.

A new immigration policy by President Donald Trump's administration seeks to ensure immigrants are financially self-sufficient and can't receive public benefits. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

State officials are concerned that the rule could have an impact far beyond 600 people by keeping otherwise eligible legal immigrants from seeking public assistance due to confusion that the rule applies to them or over fear of retribution by immigration officials.

Robert Gordon, director of the state Department of Health & Human Services, has warned staff who administer benefits programs about various exemptions to the policy for specific categories of immigrants, urging staffers not to discourage anyone from applying for benefits.

"As I have learned in community meetings around the state, there are many harmful misunderstandings regarding the rule. These misunderstandings deter individuals from seeking help even though they are eligible for assistance, they will benefit from assistance, and their immigration status will not be affected by getting assistance," Gordon wrote Tuesday in a letter to key stakeholders, the press and others.

"We are all stronger when human beings can live with greater security and dignity by getting the help they are entitled to under our laws. We must not discourage individuals from getting benefits based on misunderstandings."

Gordon in the letter reviewed the rule's exemptions and said staffers should encourage individuals to consult an attorney in complicated cases.

In response to a Detroit News request, his department on Tuesday released data showing that 86,298 non-citizen immigrants in Michigan were receiving public assistance as of last month, including food stamps, cash assistance or Medicaid. Roughly 301,000 total non-citizens reside in Michigan.

An analysis by the state determined 611 — less than 1% of the 86,298 immigrants — could potentially be affected by the new rule due to the type of benefits they receive and because they either don't have a green card or otherwise don't fall into one of the exempt categories of immigrants.

The state data excludes undocumented immigrants, who are ineligible for public aid.

It also excludes immigrants receiving Section 8 housing vouchers, a program administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority which has said only five of 28,500 households enrolled include non-citizens.

The Trump administration's revised rule significantly expands the so-called "public charge" test used by immigration officials to determine if green-card applicants will be likely to use certain public benefits in the future such as food stamps, Medicaid or housing vouchers.

Current policy only considers immigrants to be "public charges" if they primarily depend on cash benefits or receive government-funded, long-term institutional care.

Gordon highlighted the categories of immigrants that aren't subject to the public-charge test, including those who are citizens, those who already have green cards or are refugees, asylum applicants, victims of human trafficking, or pregnant women or children receiving Medicaid.

He noted the rule also does not penalize green-card applicants for benefits received by family members including children.

Immigrant advocates and service providers in Metro Detroit said last month they have already had families asking to leave benefits programs after the administration announced the new policy .

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and 12 other attorneys general have sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over the new rule.

They argue it expands the government’s ability to deny visa renewal or permanent residency to anyone using a range of short-term benefits without a clear formula for making the decision.

Experts anticipate that the rule will have the greatest effect on prospective immigrants trying to enter the country through family-based immigration, particularly lower-income and less-educated applicants from poorer countries in Latin America and Africa.

That's because the policy gives immigration officers the discretion to deny admission or green cards to people with incomes or financial assets below 250% of the poverty line, or about $62,000 for a family of four.

Other factors the government may now consider in addition to household income are limited English proficiency and education level.

