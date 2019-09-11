Washington – Senate supporters of requiring background checks for firearms purchased at gun shows and over the internet made a fresh pitch Wednesday to President Donald Trump.

GOP Sen. Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania and Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Chris Murphy of Connecticut cautioned that they did not win Trump’s endorsement of their background check bill during their 40-minute telephone conversation with him but depicted the president as engaged and encouraging.

Pastor Jackie Jackson, right, an anti-violence advocate from Cincinnati, is joined by gun violence survivor Mia Livas Porter, lower right, of Los Angeles, as they comfort Rev. Sharon Risher, center, whose mother was killed in the shooting at the Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston, S.C., during a House Democratic forum urging the Senate to vote on a bill that would expand background checks for gun purchases, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

Toomey said Trump has a strong “interest in doing something meaningful” to prevent gun violence but has not endorsed any specific approach. The trio hopes to hear back from the White House on Thursday.

The bill failed in 2013 and many Republicans continue to oppose the idea as an infringement on gun rights.

