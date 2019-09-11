Three top allies of John Bolton resigned from President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday, departing the White House a day after the former national security adviser left amid disputes with the president over a range of policy issues.

Garrett Marquis and Sarah Tinsley, who ran the National Security Council’s press operation as senior directors for strategic communications, worked their last day at the White House on Tuesday, according to two people familiar with their decision who requested anonymity to discuss personnel matters. Christine Samuelian, who served as Bolton’s personal assistant, also opted to depart the White House, according to one person familiar with the matter.

In this May 1, 2019 file photo, National security adviser John Bolton talks to reporters outside the White House in Washington. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP, File)

“It was an honor to serve my country, and I wish the president and the administration success moving forward,” Marquis said Wednesday.

The departure of Marquis and Tinsley thrusts the press operation of the National Security Council, responsible for communicating the White House’s positions on a range of foreign policy issues, back onto uncertain ground. White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney sought to ease concerns among members of the NSC staff in a meeting after Bolton’s resignation on Tuesday, saying there would be no mass firings.

Bolton has been replaced temporarily by Charlie Kupperman, a deputy national security adviser and Bolton confidant who has counseled the former national security adviser for more than 30 years.

Still, it was expected that aides closest to Bolton would not be able to remain in the administration after Trump said he and his former national security adviser disagreed “strongly” on many issues.

Tinsley worked previously at Bolton’s political action committee as well as the Foundation for American Security and Freedom, a Bolton-run nonprofit. Marquis served as Bolton’s spokesman during his time as a managing partner at the public affairs firm Prism Group before entering the White House. Samuelian has long worked as Bolton’s assistant.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/09/11/three-top-john-bolton-allies-resign-trump-administration/40113345/