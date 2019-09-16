Washington – President Donald Trump is set to raise more than $15 million this week during a two-day California fundraising swing.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Albuquerque, N.M. for a campaign rally, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

A Republican official familiar with the plans says Trump will raise $3 million Tuesday at a lunch in the Bay Area and $5 million at a dinner that evening in Beverly Hills at the home of real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer.

On Wednesday, Trump is set to take in $3 million at a Los Angeles breakfast and a further $4 million during a San Diego lunch.

The fundraisers will benefit Trump Victory, the joint entity that funds the president’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

