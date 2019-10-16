Washington – For only the fourth time in U.S. history, the House of Representatives has started a presidential impeachment inquiry. House committees are trying to determine if President Donald Trump violated his oath of office by asking a foreign country to investigate a political opponent.

Here’s a quick summary of the latest news:

President Donald Trump towards members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

What you need to know

The House impeachment inquiry is exposing new details about unease in the State Department and White House about Trump’s actions toward Ukraine and those of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

A Florida man wanted in a campaign finance case involving associates of Giuliani is in federal custody after flying to New York City to turn himself in, federal authorities said.

What's next

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is scheduled to provide a deposition Thursday. His testimony was already highly anticipated, but the intrigue is even higher now after a former White House aide placed Sondland at the center of an effort outside normal diplomatic channels to pressure Ukraine into politically charged investigations.

Numbers that matter

Some 229 House Democrats – and one former Republican who has since gone independent – have expressed support for the inquiry that could lead to articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. That is comfortably more than the 218 votes that constitute a majority in the House.

