A former reality-TV star who claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her before he was president said documents that the Trump Organization was forced to hand over corroborate her story.

Former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos on Thursday asked the New York state court in Manhattan to unseal nine additional pages of documents that Trump is trying to keep secret. The Trump Organization is arguing the pages shouldn’t be made public because they include Trump’s old cell phone number.

Summer Zervos, right, listens alongside her attorney Gloria Allred during a news conference in Los Angeles, in this Friday Oct. 14, 2016, file photo. Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" says Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made unwanted sexual contact with her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007. (Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP, File)

“That argument is nothing short of absurd given that defendant no longer uses that number and, indeed, himself publicized it to his millions of Twitter followers during the 2016 campaign,” Zervos said in the filing.

She said the remaining documents provide further details to support her account of meetings with Trump and that he lied and defamed her when he denied those accounts.

A New York appellate court in March ruled Zervos’s case can proceed, rejecting Trump’s argument that he can’t be sued while he’s president, even for alleged actions that took place before he was elected.

The case is Zervos v. Trump, 150522/2017, New York Supreme Court, New York County.

