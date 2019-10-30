Three House committees are scheduled to hear Wednesday from State Department Ukraine specialists Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson.

Former Lawmaker Pushed Firing Ukraine Diplomat (9:09 a.m.)

Catherine Croft, a State Department adviser on Ukraine, arrives for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

Former Republican Representative Robert Livingston made “multiple calls” to a foreign service officer in an effort to get then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired because of alleged ties to the Obama administration, the officer, Catherine Croft, said in written testimony for her scheduled appearance before House committees Wednesday.

Livingston characterized Yovanovitch “as an Obama holdover’ and associated with George Soros,” a billionaire and major Democratic donor, Croft said in her written remarks.

“I received multiple calls from lobbyist Robert Livingston, who told me that Ambassador Yovanovitch should be fired,” Croft said. Croft didn’t provide a specific date for the calls, but says they occurred while she served on the National Security Council, which was between 2017 and 2018.

Livingston is a former U.S. lawmaker from Louisiana who at one point was expected to succeed former House Speaker Newt Gingrich before stepping down after Livingston announced he’d committed marital infidelity.

“It was not clear to me at the time – or now – at whose direction or at whose expense Mr. Livingston was seeking the removal of Ambassador Yovanovitch,” Croft said. Croft says in her written remarks that she “documented” the calls and told her boss and a State Department official, George Kent, about them.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, also sought Yovanovitch’s ouster. She was recalled from her post early but remains a State Department employee.

Aide to Say Bolton Saw Giuliani as Obstacle (8:23 a.m.)

In this July 31, 2019 file photo, National security adviser John Bolton speaks to media at the White House. (Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP, File)

State Department Ukraine specialist Christopher Anderson will tell the impeachment inquiry that John Bolton saw Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, as an “obstacle” to getting the White House more invested in helping Ukraine’s new president, according to the diplomat’s opening statement.

In his testimony, the State Department official will recount how Bolton, then the national security adviser, agreed that the U.S. must help Ukraine fight corruption and boost energy and security ties.

Bolton “cautioned that Mr. Giuliani was a key voice with the President on Ukraine which could be an obstacle to increased White House engagement,” Anderson will say.

The testimony from Anderson, who was an adviser to Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker, underscores how there had come to be two sometimes opposing forces on U.S. policy toward Ukraine: Giuliani, who was pressing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son on the one hand, and the diplomatic corps and Bolton’s National Security Council, who were seeking to limit Giuliani’s involvement but also recognized that the former New York mayor had Trump’s ear. – Nick Wadhams

Key Events

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will take the lead in the next phase of the investigation as it moves into public hearings under the terms of a resolution released Tuesday. The House plans to vote Thursday on the resolution.

The Intelligence panel and other committees would then send their findings to the Judiciary Committee, which would hold hearings that Trump and his lawyer would be invited to attend. The president’s lawyer would be allowed to question witnesses and seek permission to offer testimony, evidence and make a closing presentation.

Lawyers for House Judiciary Democrats told a federal judge that negotiations for testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn have collapsed and that the court must rule on the House bid for an order compelling him to appear.

– With assistance from Billy House and Nick Wadhams.

