Washington – The Senate’s top Republican isn’t impressed by a Democratic resolution in the House that sets out procedures for a potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the resolution would deny the “most basic rights of due process” to Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., addresses the Kentucky chapters conference of The Federalist Society at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP, File)

McConnell has used a floor speech to go after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, saying that “instead of setting a high bar, House Democrats seem determined to set a new low.”

The resolution calls for open hearings and requires the Intelligence Committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations. A vote is set for Thursday.

McConnell says the resolution denies Trump “basic due process rights” such as having his lawyer participate in closed-door depositions by the committee.

