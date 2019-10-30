Washington – The Senate’s top Republican isn’t impressed by a Democratic resolution in the House that sets out procedures for a potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the resolution would deny the “most basic rights of due process” to Trump.
McConnell has used a floor speech to go after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, saying that “instead of setting a high bar, House Democrats seem determined to set a new low.”
The resolution calls for open hearings and requires the Intelligence Committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations. A vote is set for Thursday.
McConnell says the resolution denies Trump “basic due process rights” such as having his lawyer participate in closed-door depositions by the committee.
