Detroit — The late U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr. was remembered Monday as mourners began gathering for the Detroit Democrat's funeral at Greater Grace Temple.

Former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing said he was surprised by the loss of Conyers, who had been looking well a month ago when the two spent time together during an outing at the Detroit Golf Club.

Bing said he regarded Conyers as a “warrior, a fighter, another great man” who dedicated his life to service.

Former Detroit Deputy Mayor Isaiah “Ike“ McKinnon also reflected as he entered the church Monday on the congressman he had known since 1967.

“He was this tremendous person who served the city of Detroit and the country for all these years,” said McKinnon, a former Detroit police officer and chief.

McKinnon said he’s proud to say that as he retired from Detroit, “there was John Conyers, wishing me well and my two sons got to meet him and talk with him.”

Conyers, a Korean War veteran who was the longest-serving African American member of Congress in U.S. history, died Oct. 27 at age 90.

His funeral is set to start at 11 a.m. Some of the nation's top political and civil rights leaders, along with entertainment and sports stars, are expected in Detroit for the funeral after a weekend of remembrances for the man who became the Dean of the House of Representatives.

Among those expected at Greater Grace Temple are former President Bill Clinton, U.S. Reps. Maxine Waters and John Lewis, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson, who will deliver the eulogy.

“He was a gifted politician,” Dyson said before entering the church on Seven Mile. “His life was its own eulogy. All I have to do is narrate the details of his tremendous and transcendent career. An extraordinary figure, he lived his life fully every day.”

Stevie Wonder will perform at the ceremony, according to the program, before remarks by the congressman's sons John III and Carl, brother Nathan and wife Monica.

Among those seen entering Greater Grace Temple were Lewis, D-Georgia; U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing; Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree; Detroit Councilman Gabe Leland, and former city councilwoman, the Rev. JoAnn Watson

