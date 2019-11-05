House committees investigating President Donald Trump released transcripts Tuesday of closed-door testimony from Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and former special envoy Kurt Volker.

Two administration officials were asked to testify Tuesday but weren’t expected to appear: Wells Griffith, senior director for international energy and environment at the National Security Council, and Michael Duffey, Office of Management and Budget associate director for national security programs.

Transcripts also were released Monday. The link to former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s transcript is here and here; the transcript of Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to the secretary of state, is here.

Mulvaney Asked to Appear for Questioning (12:39 p.m.)

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney speaks in this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP,File)

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was asked to appear for questioning this week by the three House committees leading the inquiry.

The committee leaders said in a statement that their probe shows he may have been “directly involved” in an effort led by Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others to “withhold a coveted White House meeting and nearly $400 million in security assistance in order to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to pursue investigations that would benefit President Trump’s personal political interests, and jeopardized our national security in attempting to do so.”

The committee leaders cited Mulvaney’s Oct. 17 press conference in which he acknowledged a political motivation for withholding aid to Ukraine, rather than the national interests of the U.S.

The invitation to appear follows an Oct. 4 subpoena for White House documents. The White House didn’t respond to the demand.

White House Aide Doesn’t Appear for Hearing (9:34 a.m.)

Wells Griffith has not arrived for his closed-door testimony and is not expected to, according to an official familiar with the actions of the three House committees leading the inquiry.

Duffey’s testimony is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but White House officials have said that he won’t appear. – Billy House

Key Events

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said she was warned by officials in the country that Rudy Giuliani was maneuvering against her and that the Ukrainian officials were concerned about getting dragged into U.S. politics, according to a transcript of her testimony released Monday.

The transcript from Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, shows he proposed publishing a statement of support for Yovanovitch after Trump’s criticism of her became public, but Pompeo didn’t put out the statement.

None of the four scheduled Trump administration witnesses appeared Monday to be deposed by House investigators. They are National Security Council attorney John Eisenberg; Robert Blair, aide to White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; Michael Ellis, deputy legal adviser to the NSC; and Brian McCormack, an associate director at the Office of Management and Budget.

