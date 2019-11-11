Washington – House investigators are releasing another transcript in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
The transcript being made public Monday is from the testimony of Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, in a closed-door interview.
House Democrats are moving forward with the first live, public hearings of the impeachment inquiry this week.
The House is investigating whether Trump violated his oath of office by pushing Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats, including rival Joe Biden, while the administration was withholding military funds for the East European ally.
PDF: The testimony of Deputy Assistant Secretary Laura Cooper can be found here.
PDF: Key excerpts of Deputy Assistant Secretary Laura Cooper testimony can be found here.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/11/11/impeachment-team-releases-transcript-defense-official/40588693/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.