Washington – House investigators are releasing another transcript in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The transcript being made public Monday is from the testimony of Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, in a closed-door interview.

Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, returns to the Capitol to review her testimony and documents from an appearance last week in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

House Democrats are moving forward with the first live, public hearings of the impeachment inquiry this week.

The House is investigating whether Trump violated his oath of office by pushing Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats, including rival Joe Biden, while the administration was withholding military funds for the East European ally.

PDF: The testimony of Deputy Assistant Secretary Laura Cooper can be found here.

PDF: Key excerpts of Deputy Assistant Secretary Laura Cooper testimony can be found here.

