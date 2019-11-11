President Donald Trump suffered a setback in his lawsuit to block the state of New York from giving a copy of his state taxes to Congressional committees after a federal judge in Washington ruled he doesn’t have jurisdiction.

But U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said Trump could renew the fight and file his lawsuit in New York.

President Donald Trump arrives for a wreath laying ceremony at the New York City Veterans Day Parade at Madison Square Park, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

Trump’s lawyers argued in Washington that New York enacted the TRUST Act to punish him for his speech and political views in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. Trump has also sued the House Ways & Means Committee, which hasn’t yet requested the information from New York.

New York Attorney General Letitia James argued in court papers that Nichols doesn’t have jurisdiction to consider the president’s challenge to a state law making those records available to certain congressional committees.

“Based on the current allegations, Mr. Trump has not met his burden of establishing personal jurisdiction over either of the New York Defendants,” Nichols said in his ruling on Monday.

