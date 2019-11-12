Lansing — President Donald Trump may have primary challengers, but he's the only GOP candidate worthy of making the primary ballot in Michigan, according to the state's Republican Party.

Under Michigan law, the chairs of the state's two major parties had to create lists of "whom they consider to be potential presidential candidates" for their parties and submit them to the state by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The list from Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox included just one name: the incumbent GOP president.

"For the past three years, Michigan has flourished under President Trump’s leadership," Cox said in a press release. She added, "Our state and our nation will only grow stronger, safer and more prosperous over the next four years, and it is my honor to submit the President’s name for the primary."

Two other candidates — former Illinois U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld — are actively seeking the GOP's nomination for president in 2020. A third candidate, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, on Tuesday ended his campaign.

In reaction to Cox's recommendation for the March 10 primary ballot, the Walsh campaign slammed Michigan's Republican chairwoman. Republicans need to "come to terms" with the idea that Trump is going to be impeached and may not be the GOP nominee, said Carlos Sierra, Walsh's political director.

"Then what? Republicans are left to scramble looking for a nominee because weak-kneed party leaders like Chairwoman Cox shut down the democratic process," Sierra said in an email. He continued, "If Chairwoman Cox thinks Trump is credible, then we don’t want to be on her list."

Weld's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walsh and Weld still will likely make the ballot because they made an earlier list submitted by Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Under Michigan law, the secretary of state had to compile a “list of the individuals generally advocated by the national news media to be potential candidates” for president by 4 p.m. Friday, according to her office. Benson listed 18 potential Democratic candidates and four potential Republican candidates: Trump, Sanford, Walsh and Weld.

The 2020 Democratic candidate list from Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes featured the same 18 candidates whom Benson initially listed.

Not making either Democratic list was former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who is now considering a campaign for president, according to The New York Times.

Candidates on either set of lists can make the ballot.

Candidates must notify the secretary of state if they want to withdraw by 4 p.m. Dec. 13. Candidates who don't make either list must collect about 11,400 valid signatures by Dec. 13 to make the ballot.

The Michigan Republican Party said the Trump campaign was "the only campaign that contacted the Michigan Republican Party about appearing" on Cox's list of candidates. In 2016, Trump became the first Republican candidate to win Michigan since 1988.

President Barack Obama was the only name to appear on Michigan Democrats’ list of primary candidates when he ran for re-election in 2012, the Michigan GOP added in a press release. Obama faced no serious primary challenge.

